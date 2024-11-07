Pedestrian safety depends on everyone

People to see, places to be; sorry drivers, you gotta let me through.

Safety for those behind the wheel and in the headlights

Pedestrian safety has been a constant concern in the city over the years. Multiple incidents of pedestrians being hit by motor vehicles have been reported on, oftentimes within the same year. Many times, these accidents have resulted in the fatalities of the involved pedestrians. At least three incidents of collisions involving pedestrians were reported over the last six months.

Going back a few years, in Nov 2020, there was widespread outrage and sensationalism in the media after a 21-year-old woman was killed while crossing southern Albert St due to being hit by an excavator. Multiple media outlets including The Leader Post and Global reported on the incident.

According to CBC in Feb 2021, the intersection had no traffic lights. Petitions for installing a traffic light, or at least pedestrian lights, were filed by the deceased’s colleague. No charges, however, were laid against the driver.

CBC wrote, “Police determined the excavator had carried on for some distance after the incident. Police say they located the driver a short time later. They say it’s possible the driver was unaware he had struck the pedestrian.”

Even years after this incident, fatal collisions and pedestrians sustaining severe injuries due to motor vehicle continue to be reported. Another collision related death of a man crossing 13th Ave in the Cathedral neighborhood was reported by The Regina Leader Post in Dec 2023.

Global News reported about the death of an adult male on May 13, 2024, who succumbed to his injuries after being struck at the intersection of Robison St and 7th Ave. The police stated that the pedestrian was “legally crossing the street on a marked pedestrian crosswalk in a 30 km/h school zone and was struck by the vehicle which was travelling at a high rate of speed.” The driver was consequently charged with “impaired driving causing death, impaired driving exceeding .08 and dangerous driving causing death.”

Within six months of this incident, on Sept 9, CTV reported about a pedestrian being struck while crossing the street at the Truesdale Dr and Quance St intersection. The pedestrian had to be taken to the hospital as he had sustained severe injuries from the collision.

Soon after, another incident of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle was reported by CTV on Sept 30, this time at the Albert Street and 1st Ave intersection. The pedestrian, again, had sustained severe injuries and had to be taken to the hospital.

Even though SGI’s driver’s handbook clearly states, “when approaching an intersection, you must yield the right of way to any pedestrians who are crossing the street,” some still do not yield to them.

On the SGI website, street racing and dangerous driving while street racing that results in the death or injury of another person count as criminal negligence. Criminal negligence by drivers can make you liable for criminal code suspensions. So, follow the letter of the laws and drive responsibly.

Still, it is important for pedestrians to err on the side of caution while walking in the streets of Regina.

The U.S.’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has some tips that can ensure safety while walking the streets. These include obeying signs and signals and walking on sidewalks whenever possible, looking for cars in all directions while crossing the streets at crosswalks and intersections, and watching for cars entering and exiting driveways or backing up in parking lots.

In the event there are no sidewalks, staying in well-lit areas with a good view of traffic and good visibility of pedestrians for drivers can help keep pedestrians safe. When crossing at unmarked crosswalks, do so when there is a gap in traffic long enough to cross safely. Walking as far away as possible from traffic is also suggested. It is strongly suggested that pedestrians do not walk near traffic while impaired.