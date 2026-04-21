City of Regina approves 10% transit fares increase amid concerns

Students voice concerns over rising costs on daily commutes

On Mar. 25, the City of Regina voted in favour of a 10 per cent transit fare increase. The news fares came into effect from April 8.

The new fares will be $3.50 for those who pay in cash and $3.20 for those who pay electronically. Students who attend either university or college will be charged $86 for a 31-day pass.

Council voices concern

Shanon Zachidniak , ward 8 city councillor, said when the discussions were happening, people were voicing their frustrations over the possibility of an increase. Zachidniak, who voted against the price increase, is disappointed that the pleas from people weren’t heard or taken into consideration.

“I’m extremely disappointed that this is the result, especially after all the feedback we received from hundreds of community members,” she said. “It’ll make life more difficult for some of our most marginalized community members who don’t have other options.”

The decision was made despite receiving emails, phone calls, petitions, from people who were protesting the council’s decision.

Furthermore, Zachidniak added, the school boards have reached out to make it clear this might also affect attendance rates in schools.

“If a student doesn’t have the option to easily walk to school, they may not come, so these are the impacts,”she said.

In addition to the increase, Regina Public School Division (RPSD) informed the city they will have to pay more for bus passes, which means they will have to make cuts from their other budgets, which include food programs.

Although Zachidniak said bus drivers will allow people to still ride if they don’t have fare, she followed by saying there aren’t any plans to accommodate regular riders who cannot afford the increase.

This decision is a disgrace, and it goes to show that the city doesn’t care about people who are struggling financially.” – Luke Campbell, first-year student.

How students are feeling about the fare increase

The Carillon asked U of R students what they made of the city’s decision and how it would affect them personally. Students said that they feel as though the city’s decision is both unfair and unnecessary to people who are barely able to afford their living expenses.

“I’m upset by the approved increase because it means students will have to pay extra money, which for many of us, we can’t afford,” said Paul Cardano, a second-year political science student.

Like Cardano, another student shared his frustrations by saying the city’s approval has already made people worry how they will be able to budget for the price hike.

“This decision is a disgrace, and it goes to show that the city doesn’t care about people who are struggling financially,” said Luke Campbell, a first-year student.

Campbell added he hopes the city will reverse its decision but follows up by saying he doesn’t think it will happen.

“Even if the city needs to make money, the fact that they are making an essential service for people more expensive is extremely upsetting.”

With Saskatchewan stating it’s in a deficit, most notably in the most recent 2026 provincial budget, it is understandable that the government will have to make cuts. Students, however, feel making essential services less affordable isn’t the best way to deal with the deficit