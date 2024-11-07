Culture coming to you from across a sea

Republic of Korea via Flickr, Wikimedia Commons, Dhea Pramesti from Visula Co via Canva manipulated by annika hadden

Here’s to 61 years of friendship! Republic of Korea via Flickr, Wikimedia Commons, Dhea Pramesti from Visula Co via Canva manipulated by annika hadden

The Korea-Canada cultural exchange

Canada welcomes people from all over the world into the country, paving the way for economic growth and opening the horizon for its citizens. The effort put into doing this has been well appreciated and debated at the same time. Still, Canada continues to strengthen its relationship with different countries.

This June, Honourable Pascale St-Onge, the Minister of Canadian Heritage, signed the Memorandum of Understanding for the 2024-2025 Year of Cultural Exchanges with Yu In-chon, the Republic of Korea’s Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

This was done to reinforce the continued friendship between the two countries. This inspiring collaboration between South Korea and Canada marks a milestone in their diplomatic and cultural relationship. It honours their artists, creative professionals, and athletes.

While the two countries have long shared political and economic ties, until recent years, their cultural presence has been less prominent due to the Korean War. Now celebrating 60 years of diplomatic relations, their mutual cultural initiatives take the stage.

The opening ceremony was held at the National Arts Centre in Ottawa, featuring a concert titled “Connection.” This concert included performances by the National Orchestra of Korea, renowned pansori singer Jang Seo-yoon, Canadian violinist Timothy Choi, and soprano Carole-Anne Rousse.

Park Hye Ri from the Republic of Korea’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism wrote, “The ceremony was attended by both ministers and Rep. Greg Fergus, Speaker of Canada’s House of Commons.”

According to Park, “Starting with the concert, the two countries will host a range of programs such as an animation film festival and joint creation and production of music [Sept-Oct], support for youth musicians who advance abroad and exchanges in publishing literature [Nov], and exhibition of virtual reality films [Oct 2024-Feb 2025].” These events symbolize the true spirit of both nations’ musical traditions and set the tone for the series of high-profile cultural events that would follow.

The list of events continued, as the Korean Foundation for International Cultural Exchange (KOFICE) also had an amazing lineup of animations from Korea and Canada. According to Globe Newswire, “The festivities began with the ‘Spotlight on KOREA Animation’ at the [Ottawa International Animation Festival (OIAF)], which ran from [Sept] 27-29.” This was put on in collaboration with the Bucheon International Animation Festival (BIAF) and the OIAF.

In total, there were 11 Korean films shown, followed by Q&A sessions with the filmmakers which gave the audience a chance to interact with the creators and better understand the perspective of the art.

“The highlight was the world premiere of Your Letter, directed by Kim Yong-hwan, with Lee Suhyun voicing the lead character, Sori. Other notable films included Circle by Joung Yu Mi, previously screened at the Berlin International Film Festival, and Deer Flower by Kim Kang Min, winner of the Special Jury Prize at the Zagreb Animation Festival,” according to the Globe Newswire.

In addition to film screenings, collaborations between musicians also play a key role in building the relationship between our two nations: a unity of the people based on cultural understanding.

The Korea-Canada Songbook has been an outstanding project merging Canadian and Korean jazz, classical, and traditional sounds. Featuring artists such as Canadian trumpeter Jacques Kuba Séguin and Korean double bassist Hoo Kim, this collaboration brings together celebrated musicians from both countries.

These musicians will reinterpret iconic pieces by blending Korean and Canadian rhythms in performances at the Jarasum Jazz Festival in Korea and Quebec’s Orford Musique. These performances promise an immersive experience for music enthusiasts.

The exploration of cultural differences continued with exhibitions like “The Korean Diaspora.” The exhibit is set to travel across major Canadian cities in early 2025 and celebrate stories of Korean immigrants and Canadians of Korean heritage, broadening perspectives and highlighting shared experiences of migration, identity and community.

Looking ahead in 2025, the Korea-Canada exchange would continue to spotlight artistic works and educational initiatives to give people an opportunity to engage with this vibrant cultural exchange. Canadian and Korean literature would be further explored and shared through curated readings and online discussions, allowing the audience in both countries to explore themes around identity and resilience.

Furthermore, late 2024 is expecting some joint publishing projects that will bring together authors from both countries. Aspiring writers, this might be your chance.

The virtual reality exhibitions running from Oct 2024 through Feb 2025 provide immersive experiences that allow participants to explore innovative storytelling techniques from both cultures. These exhibitions make it easier for people who cannot attend physical events to still engage with the cultural exchange digitally.

The 2024-2025 Korea-Canada Year of Cultural Exchange reflects a dedication to building a future where art, history, and shared human values bridge cultural divides. It also creates a great opportunity for both nations to celebrate their rich artistic traditions while building new pathways for collaboration and cooperation with each other.

From animation films to music and literature, this cultural exchange provides the public a chance to celebrate Korean and Canadian heritage while creating enduring connection and building endless possibilities for their long-lasting, sustainable growth.

By focusing on inclusivity and artistic collaboration, this initiative paves the way for a rich legacy of mutual respect and understanding between Korea and Canada, setting a standard for international cultural engagement in the years to come. Whether one is an admirer attending one of these events or an artist looking to participate actively in cross-cultural projects, there is something for everyone during this period.

By embracing each other’s cultures through art, music, film, and literature, Canada and South Korea are laying the groundwork for a future where cultural exchange and diplomacy play vital roles in strengthening international relations. To those looking for a way to learn more about the Korean culture across the sea, get invested because the year of Canada and Korea cultural exchanges has begun!