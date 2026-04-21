New criminology degree launched at U of R

The U of R is launching a degree to bring out your inner Sherlock Holmes. Photo credit: Annika Hadden

The U of R is launching a degree to bring out your inner Sherlock Holmes. Photo credit: Annika Hadden

The department of justice studies transitions to the department of criminology

On May 1, 2026, the faculty of arts will rebrand its department of justice studies as the department of criminology. After May 1, students will not be able to register for the justice studies degree programs which will be replaced by programs under the department of criminology.

Why the switch

The U of R webpage called Why the Switch mentions that following internal and external reviews conducted by the faculty of arts since 2021, this change was implemented to better streamline the department’s identity, align the programs offered with the current faculty’s strengths, and enhance the quality of the courses offered.

Ashley Major, assistant professor of socio-legal studies at the U of R, explains to the Carillon that her teaching experience at the U of R has so far been great and that, with this transition, the department is undergoing growth.

“I have been with the University of Regina since July 2025. It’s been great! I’ve really enjoyed engaging with students in the courses I’ve taught so far […] The department of justice studies also welcomed two other professors this academic year, Dr. Lorna Ferguson and Dr. Leslie Anne Keown. So, in addition to the upcoming switch to the department of criminology, our department has been going through an exciting period of growth!”

What the new degree offers

Major notes that this new bachelor’s degree in criminology is designed with flexibility in mind and offers more options than the previous human justice degree.

“We believe that the new mandatory criminology courses and program options [for the criminology degree] are interesting, diverse, and particularly relevant for students’ future careers,” states Major.

For students who are already in the workforce, the academic program provides a streamlined option. Major explains that the criminology major “requires 66 credits for students in the academic program and has no requirement to complete practicum experiences.” She continues, “This is designed for students already with relevant work experiences and ongoing job commitments.”

On the other hand, for students who are looking for hands-on field experience, the department also offers the professional practicum program, which is directly comparable to the human justice program.

“It requires an additional nine credits with more criminology-focused courses built into the degree,” says Major.

This stream mirrors the core practicum requirements of the human justice program while contributing to a deeper, specialized focus. Moreover, a professional officer program, similar to what’s available to police studies majors, will also be offered in which students can complete a fourth year of combined professional training and employment with their academic studies.

This is designed for students already with relevant work experiences and ongoing job commitments.” – Ashley Major, assistant professor, socio-legal studies

A stronger focus on criminal justice

Major highlights that this shift to criminology brings a sharper focus to criminal justice procedures in particular. She mentions the introduction of a new course, CRIM 335: Criminal Procedure and Law, which is designed to give students better insights into the inner workings of criminal systems.

She says, “My intention for when I teach the course will be to bring in an array of legal system actors who can answer the following “how’s?” in addition to the “why’s?” that we would normally explore in a course critically examining criminal justice […] such as “how police obtain and execute warrants” and “how crown prosecutors provide disclosure to an accused.”

Major also brings her own perspective as a lawyer to the classroom, as she is particularly focused on equipping students with legal skills at an undergraduate level. For instance, in her current JS 431: Introduction to International Law course, Major has included some debate style discussions to give students a taste of real-world litigation.

During these simulations, students are paired into teams to argue opposing sides of a legal case. Major explains that students find themselves acting as the prosecution or defence team, or perhaps even representing the government and an NGO legal team. This is something that she expects to continue integrating into her criminology courses.

What this means for students

The Carillon also got the opportunity to connect with Dr. Muhammad Asadullah, associate professor in the faculty of justice studies at U of R, who is also optimistic about this transition in the department’s program.

“With the criminology shift, it will be more helpful for whatever field students were interested in when they had a justice studies major,” explains Dr. Asadullah. He continues, “With criminology branding, it will add more value and options than students had before. So definitely, this branding will be beneficial for current and future students.”

Those currently enrolled in the justice studies program, have a pathway to graduate with the new criminology designation. Dr. Asadullah emphasizes that the department has ensured a smooth path forward.

“There are options available for current students who have already started their degree in justice studies, and they can complete it as a criminology major.”

He advises students to make use of the support and resources available to understand the transition from justice studies to criminology. He also reassured students that all the faculty members are familiar with all the implications of the changes in this rebranding.

“Reach out to them and do not assume that there is no answer for any of your questions. There is always an answer in our department,” he said.

Advice from faculty

Professor Major wrapped the conversation on an advisory note. She shares that the department has prepared several documents comparing the old and new program, and outlining the implications of this change for students. She emphasizes that these resources are easily accessible on the front page of the department of justice studies and said that it is the best place for students to look if they have questions.

For those who need personalized guidance on specific questions, she says, “If you have additional questions, certainly make an appointment with an academic advisor from the faculty of arts or your federated college.”