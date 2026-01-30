U of R grapples with cuts to international student permits

UR International discusses strategies to deal with the federal cut

New numbers for the permit cap

In accordance with the 2026-2028 Immigration Levels Plan, the Government of Canada announced new cap levels for international students at post-secondary institutions for the upcoming academic years on Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada’s (IRCC) website on Nov. 25, 2025. It has been anticipated that 408,000 study permits will be issued in 2026 including 155,000 for newly arriving international students, a number that is 7 per cent lower than 2025 and 16 per cent lower than 2024.

U of R already feeling impact

Last year, U of R president Jeff Keshen told SaskToday that he estimated the school has already lost approximately $10 million in revenue from a drop in international student enrolment. Keshen later reported to the university’s board of governors that work is underway to respond to the drop.

U of R seeks stability amidst uncertainty

The Carillon had the opportunity to connect with Haroon Chaudhry, associate vice-president international at U of R, for more information on what this could mean U of R. “What we want most is stability and predictability in Canada’s immigration and study permit policies so international students can come to our campus with as few barriers as possible during their study permit process,” said Chaudhry via an email. He continued that he expects and hopes to see improved approval consistency across visa offices so qualified students can receive fair and transparent decisions. He also emphasised a need for clearer communication and longer lead times when new policies are introduced. This would allow students and institutions to prepare for the future.

“Policies that balance concerns about housing and system growth with the critical contributions international students make to our communities, workforce, and economy [are essential].” He further reassured that the university is working to make sure that international students are seen as more than just numbers. “They are individuals who come with their own identities, experiences, knowledge, and goals.”

He also explained that while slow visa processing times are leading to lower international student enrolment for universities across Canada, the U of R is strategically staying engaged globally through recruitment efforts and building academic partnerships with various countries. Efforts to recruit and enroll international students at the U of R are ongoing, he mentioned

“Over the next couple of months, the university’s senior leadership will be travelling to several countries on international recruitment missions, and we will continue to do the work we have been doing for several years related to recruitment, collaboration, and partnerships.”

Cap on student services uncertain

The Carillon also inquired if there would be any cuts to university services. U of R’s senior public affairs strategist, Mindy Ellis, stated in an email to the Carillon that, “With the changes to Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) regulations leading to lower international student enrolment at post-secondary institutions across Canada, there is no doubt that this is a challenging financial time for universities.” She further said that the “U of R remains committed to ensuring positive student experience in classrooms, labs, and on campus through strong student supports, including the Student Wellness Centre, mental health resources, the Centre for Experiential and Service Learning, and the Global Learning Centre.”

The U of R’s 2026-27 budget will be approved by the Board of Governors in April, at which time the university will share further details regarding international enrolment goals with faculty, staff, and students.

Support for current international students

UR International has attempted to expand the university’s international reach through engagement with emerging student source countries and creation of the International Students of Distinction scholarship, designed to attract academically excellent students from different countries and regions. Chaudhry explained that the U of R seeks to maintain a diverse and globalized campus environment through collaborative opportunities, such as workshops and events, encouraging cross-cultural engagement between different student groups, clubs, organizations, and demographics.

“Not only does this validate our students’ experiences, identities, and knowledge, it also showcases how our community comes together to support one another in the pursuit of bettering ourselves and our society through empathy and understanding.”

He concluded with a reminder for students that it is important that international students feel confident in pursuing their higher education at the U of R. Students who may need support can access mental health services, peer advising, and a variety of free academic and social support programming through the Global Learning Centre.

Courage in the face of caps

Chaudhry wrapped up by saying that he wants to remind students “of the courage it takes to study globally and that each of them continues to possess that courage.”

“While there may be uncertainties in their lives, they will always have the strength and support of the University of Regina behind them every step of the way […], and they know our doors are open and we welcome the world to our campus.”