Sk Arts reviews program amid artists’ concerns over grant access

Local artists daydreaming about new gear, thanks to the grant funding. Photo credit: Sabbiecat via Wikimedia Commons

BPOC artists say Sk Arts funding is vital but navigating grants can be difficult

The Building Arts Equity: BPOC program offered by Sk Arts provides up to $5000 in funding for artists who identify as Black or People of Colour (BPOC) in Saskatchewan. Sk arts is a Saskatchewan based organization that funds and supports artists and art based communities. The organisation aims to promote the voices of Saskatchewan artists by supporting them with funds.

“The BPOC program looks to increase connections to arts, culture and cultural resources,” said Chancz Perry, a program consultant with Sk Arts, during the Recreating Community Together workshop on Jan. 20, which was attended remotely by the Carillon. He added that the program’s main goal is to prioritize equity, diversity, accessibility, and inclusion for the people who are involved. “The program is really helpful for people who need money to create,” said Richard Agecoutay, videographer, CBC.

Why art matters

“I personally believe that art and culture are things that make a city vibrant,” said Victor Ejike, founder, the Afro tribes festival. Ejike said no matter what is happening in our world, it’s the arts community that keeps places ticking.

“When you have a vibrant path, it keeps people going,” he said. He added how the program has provided him with inspiration and motivation to realize his artistic dreams.

Who is the program for?

Perry said the program gives people a great opportunity to connect with their own communities as well as communities outside of their own, especially for artists coming from other countries. Individuals who wish to apply for the program are eligible for different types of funds depending upon the scale of the project. According to the BPOC program guidelines, applications are re-

viewed and approved if a project meets four criteria.

The four criteria outlined in the Saskatchewan Arts Building Arts Equity application guidelines include depictions of connection, respect, realism and impact through art. “It helps to support the building and sharing of cultural knowledge and artistic practice,” said Perry. Perry, who led the Recreating Community Together workshop, explained that the aim of the workshop was to hear from the people enrolled in the program. He said that the workshop was designed so that a review of the BPOC program can be conducted after hearing from enrolled artists about their experiences.

Barriers to fund access

Agecoutay said the grant money helped him purchase equipment that he needed to work for making a documentary. He added that the program’s biggest benefit is giving artists sovereignty while they create and spearhead their own projects and ideas. Perry shared that one of the biggest challenges that was mentioned in the workshop was how people don’t believe they have the capability of achieving their artistic dreams.

“Applying for grants is still a big barrier that many people face,” said Joely BigEagle-Kequahtooway who works in Indigenous relations as a curatorial fellow with TD Bank. She added that creating an application workshop for those who are struggling to apply can be an improvement to the program.“ Having people sit down and go through an application together with you, I believe, would really help a lot.”

People being hesitant to apply due to extenuating circumstances came up as another barrier to the application

process. “Not everyone has access to the same equipment or [has] the same familial responsibilities. [These factors] discourage [some] people,” BigEagle-Kequahtooway added.

Sk arts aims to work on the mentioned barriers and make the application process easier for artists.