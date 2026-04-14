AI? Hah! Never heard of her. Photo credit: Ouch! Illustrations, DLC Studio, Chanakarn Kwang, Anastasiia Chornii, via Canva, manipulated by Lee Lim

AI? Hah! Never heard of her. Photo credit: Ouch! Illustrations, DLC Studio, Chanakarn Kwang, Anastasiia Chornii, via Canva, manipulated by Lee Lim

Reminder, the oracLEE is meant to be SATIRICAL <3; do not take all answers seriously

@hopev.v: OracLEE! What is the meaning of life?

The oracLEE: 42.

@arufha._: OracLee, when is this snow going away?

The oracLEE: Soon. If it doesn’t, the oraclee will intervene.

@sydney_deck: OracLee pls I need to know.. how many crimes does Sue Sylvester commit in the Hurt Locker episodes???

The oracLEE: Sue Sylvester committed many crimes in Hurt Locker episode one and two including, but not limited to: Using hypnosis for manipulation, kidnapping Kurt Hummel and Blaine Anderson, stalking her victims, continuous verbal harassment, and confessing to feeding Will Schuester teeth plaque hidden in a fruit cake and putting pee in his minoxidil.

@anneka.maclaren: OracLEE, what are the best activities to do in Regina in the spring?

The oracLEE: Other than getting your tire pressure checked after running over potholes, the oracLEE suggests the following activities to do in Regina in the spring:

Join a protest

Attend a show at The Artesian

Go to Cathedral Village Arts Festival

@urimprov2: Before you is two boxes, and a wizard. The wizard states that in the first box is $1,000, and in the second box is either $1,000,000, or nothing. You have the choice between taking both boxes or just the second box. The wizard is capable of predicting your actions with certainty, and states that if they predicted that you would take just the second box, they have put $1,000,000 in that box. If they predicted you would take both boxes, they have put nothing in the second box. They configured the boxes before you entered the scenario; no matter what you decide, the contents of the boxes will not change. OracLEE, do you select both boxes, or just the second box?

The oracLEE: What the wizard needs to predict is if he keeps playing with me, the oracLEE will call an ambulance, because it’s about to get physical.

@slayte.prefontaine: OracLEE, should I get a good night’s sleep or should I do my assignments?

The oracLEE: To sleep or not to sleep, that is the question. The oracLEE advises you to follow your dreams, which only happens in sleep.

@microwava._: OracLEE, tell me…… Is 2026 gonna be my year? Also should I buy another large cookie from the gas station on cathedral?

The oracLEE: Congratulations, 2026 is going to be your year! But only if you buy two large cookies from the gas station at the cathedral, then offer one to the oracLEE.

@emilyy.sorensen: Oraclee, can you write a haiku about the show ‘What Was, What Will’?

The oraclee: Premium subscription is required before you can unlock the oracLEE’s haiku program. To subscribe, send $150 to oracLEE now!

@rpirg: Oracalee, do you think RPIRG is the best student centre on campus?

The oraclee: Yes, the oraclee knows RPIRG is the best student centre on campus, because they are the only student centre that commented on oracLEE’s Instagram post.

@eh.nerd: Write an email to my prof saying I have to miss class today because I’m hungover, but make it sound very professional.

The oracLEE: Dear professor,

I am currently experiencing headaches, fatigue, dizziness, and all the symptoms that come after over-indulging in carcinogens. Unfortunately, I will not be able to come to class today for the safety of everyone, as there might be a splash zone.

Cheers,

[insert name]

@eh.nerd: Is fluoride in water bad?

The oracLEE: No, that is the same stuff in your toothpaste, and the oracLEE sees that you are still alive.

@eh.nerd: How many seasons in Saskatchewan?

The oracLEE: There are many! But only one is important, and that is construction season.

@annikadanielson: OracLEE, is math the colour red or blue? Is English yellow? Science green?

The oracLEE: The correct answer is: Math is blue, English is brown, and science is green. The oracLEE doesn’t care if anyone disagrees.

@shivangisharma.213: OracLEE what do you think is the secret to world peace? Also, which cheese do you prefer for white sauce recipes?

The oracLEE: The secret to world peace is less greedy billionaires. The oracLEE prefers whatever cheese she can afford.

@jaynesalto: oracLEE, what do you think will be the summer fashion trend?

The oracLEE: The summer fashion trend will incorporate the newest hot commodity of the season! Food and oil! Watch as the rising prices of groceries and oil affect the way we dress. The newest fashion trend will be showing off a tote bag carrying your latest farmer’s market haul. Or receipts from filling up your gas tank will be the next graphic tee design!

@mvidaa: OracLEE can you recommend local restaurants in Regina?

The oracLEE: Yes, the oracLEE recommends:

Pho Milu

Skye Cafe and Bistro

Silvia’s Italian Cafe

The Cure Kitchen & Bar

Auntie Maggie’s Caribbean Meals

Ginger Garlic

@e.ingrid.p: OracLEE, do you think I’d find love and happiness in these trying times?

The oracLEE: Despite these trying times, the oracLEE predicts you will find love and happiness. I advise you to re-evaluate what love and happiness means to you. Seek or build community, there are many looking for the same thing.

@willsimon1998: I have a great question. Do you have some advice for those who are preparing for their final exams and/or their final projects for their classes?

The oracLEE: Advice for those preparing for finals: start late! There is nothing like the adrenaline rush from leaving things at the last minute.

@ainsly222: OracLEE… will you do a face reveal?

The oracLEE: My true form is too powerful, the oracLEE does not advise mortals to seek it. The divaliciousness will overdrive your system.

@ainsly222: OracaLEE… would you rather receive a pair of creepy dice or flip burgers for 71 hours straight (you get to keep the burgers)

The oracLEE: I would rather not.

@rotaract_uofr: OracLEE why is raising awareness about various social issues important?

The oracLEE: To raise awareness about social issues is to do what humans owe to other human beings; that is to care.

@chantafreder: OracLEE, what question do you wish someone asked you?

The oracLEE: I wish they would ask how the oracLEE is doing 🙁