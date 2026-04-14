Life finds a way, scientists help

Here’s all the reasons why Project Hail Mary is a must-watch

If you have been on the internet lately even for a little bit, I am certain you have heard of that new Ryan Gosling movie that’s getting a lot of praise and attention. After successfully dodging spoilers for 10 days after Project Hail Mary hit the theaters, I caught a show at IMAX and holy guacamole, it is even better than what they have been saying on the internet!

So, here’s my breakdown of the things that I loved about the movie and a tiny little thing that peeved the biologist within me. For those who have not watched the movie, be warned of the spoilers ahead.

The Earth needs saving, urgently!

The movie directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller is an adaptation of the book that goes by the same name. It opens into a time when the Earth is grappling with the threat of a looming apocalypse because the Sun is dying.

The Sun is being consumed by a microorganism called “astrophage” which feeds on its energy. Given that the Sun is the ultimate source of light, heat, and energy on Earth, a dimming Sun risks global temperature drop, mass crop failure, and mass deaths. Our star is dying of an infection! It is such an amazing plot to think of!

Now before I move ahead, I would like to take a moment to talk about why I love the name of the infectious microorganism. “Astro” comes from the Greek word astron meaning “star” and “phage” comes from another Greek word phagein which means “to devour”. Astrophage literally means that which devours a star!

Anyhow, one thing leads to another and Gosling who plays a scientist turned elementary school teacher, Ryland Grace, is chosen as one of the three people aboard the Hail Mary spaceship, which is headed to the star, Tau Ceti, 11.9 light years away from the Sun.

While Tau Ceti shows signs of infection, it does not show signs of dimming. Grace and his team are expected to find out how the star is surviving despite infection. By the time they get close to the star, Grace is the only crew member left alive.

“The movie which opens with a human stranded alone in space, organically becomes about two different life forms from two distinct worlds coming together to save their homes. It highlights the importance of connections, however unusual and unexpected they may be, for survival.”

An unexpected friendship

Alone and uncertain how to proceed, Grace comes in contact with another spaceship approaching the star and befriends an alien from a planet named Erid. He names his new friend Rocky because he resembled a rock. Now that is not the most creative name for an alien, but it somehow works precisely because of how simple it is. Rocky, who is also a scientist and the only crew member left alive on his ship, is there for the same reason as Grace; to figure out how to save his star and planet.

The friendship between Grace and Rocky is the most wholesome aspect of the movie. The humour, the chaos, the troubles they face in getting over the communication barrier, add the obvious humour to the plot, but they do something more than just that for both, the audience and the characters. They add hope.

The movie which opens with a human stranded alone in space, organically becomes about two different life forms from two distinct worlds coming together to save their homes. It highlights the importance of connections, however unusual and unexpected they may be, for survival.

How the movie ends, I will not reveal. I will say though that I walked out of the theatre with a full heart and a pair of swollen eyes.

Creativity at its best

The movie has some breathtaking scenes and what makes them all the more special is that they were created without using CGI including Rocky, which was an actual puppet being controlled by the crew members. The colours, the planets, the scenes in space are some of the most stunning visuals I have seen on the big screen lately. And of course, Gosling played his part well.

Human creativity has an irreplaceable quality about it. Perhaps it’s just the knowledge that an incredible amount of thought and hard work went into the creation and it is experienced at its finest in this movie especially when watched on theatre screens.

Bottom line, if you want to watch something that feels like a hug to your soul, a treat for your eyes, and restores your faith in humanity, Project Hail Mary will not disappoint you.

The only thing that peeved me is that Grace didn’t balance the centrifuge while using it, but I guess that’s excusable in the name of creative liberty.