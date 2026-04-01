$1.7B AI centre planned for Regina area attracts cheers, jeers

Data centre promises jobs and innovation, but raises community concerns

Bell Canada – in partnership with the Government of Saskatchewan and George Gordon First Nation – announces it will be building a new AI data center near Regina. According to Bell Canada’s CEO, Mirko Bibic, the project is said to cost a total of $1.7 billion, and will be constructed on the outskirts of the city near Saskatchewan Polytechnic.

CBC reported the new build will generate $12 billion towards Saskatchewan’s economy, while providing 800 short-term and 80 full time job opportunities for the provinces’ people; the project is projected to begin construction in the early part of 2027. The AI data center is reported to be a 300 MW (megawatt) facility that, once completed, will become the largest building dedicated to the development of AI in all of Canada.

What is the project’s purpose?

According to various news outlets and Bell’s news release, the center will boost economic growth in the province and “build sovereign AI data infrastructure” in Canada. Additionally, a part of the center’s power will be “ensuring that government agencies, researchers, and enterprises in Canada can access top-tier AI power while guaranteeing their data remains within Canada.”

How will this centre impact the community?

In terms of the impact this will have within Saskatchewan, Bell Canada has ensured that it will be supporting “strategic AI use cases for Saskatchewan postsecondary institutions, municipalities, and the public sector.” All whilst further looking to collaborate with “students and faculty from Saskatchewan Polytechnic and the U of R.”

Premier of Saskatchewan, Scott Moe, said this initiative aligns with the province’s continuous effort of growing the province. “The announcement of this facility is great news for Saskatchewan’s economy. This investment by Bell will create jobs, strengthen provincial research capacity, and facilitate the creation of new businesses built on advanced capabilities.”

The Vice President of Research at the U of R, Chris Yost, shared the premier’s excitement when addressing the centre in his letter back in February. He wrote, “The proposed data centre is an opportunity to advance research, education, and commercialization work in these areas of existing strength and interest to the university through collaborative programming.”

This project threatens to significantly alter the way we live, work and interact with our environment,” – Matty Brousie, the creator of the petition.

People’s concerns

Although the province and those partnering with this project are excited, many people are concerned by what negative impacts this may have on the province. Two petitions have been started by Matty Brousie and Aya Merr in an attempt to prevent the AI data center from being built. A petition called “Stop the construction of an AI data center near Regina” has been going around in an attempt to stop the project from happening. The petition – which can be signed on Change.org – has already been signed by 10,000 people and looks set to have more signatures.

Matty Brousie, the creator of the petition, talks about how the centre will harmfully affect people’s health and well-being.“ This project threatens to significantly alter the way we live, work and interact with our environment,” she said.

When the Carillon asked journalism student Jordan Sargent how she felt about the project, she shared similar views to Broussie. “(Not only are there environmental concerns) but I learned that whenever these (centres) pop up, the cost of living also goes up,” Sargent said. Additionally, she added how she feels like whenever the city has money, it somehow always finds a way to spend money in bad ways.

The new AI data centre has promised to be beneficial for the province’s economic growth and data sovereignty, but as both Brousie and Sargent have expressed, this centre may do more damage than good.