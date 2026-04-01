Iranian soccer team might withdraw from World Cup due to war

Iran’s World Cup status in doubt amid rising tensions with the U.S.

With the 2026 men’s world cup three months away, the Iranian football team might withdraw from the competition as a result of the ongoing conflict between Iran and the USA. The world cup is the biggest sporting event – that happens once every four years. The World Cup is being hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States of America, which runs from June 11 to July 19. Because of the ongoing conflict with one of the hosts – USA, Iran’s sports minister said they should withdraw from the world cup.

According to the CBC, the sports minister, Ahmad Donyamali, said, “Considering that this corrupt regime has assassinated our ​leader, under no circumstances can we participate in the world cup.” Shortly after this statement, US President Donald J. Trump posted on his social media, sharing his thoughts on the matter. “I really don’t believe it is appropriate (for Iran to) be there, for their own life and safety.”

As things stand currently, Iran is placed in group G along with Egypt, Belgium, and New Zealand. If the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) confirms Iran’s withdrawal, it would be the first time in modern history that this has ever happened. The closest happened before was back in the 1992 European Championships, where former Yugoslavia withdrew due to a war in the Balkans.

The Guardian reported that FIFA would still like Iran to play in this tournament and stressed that it will remain neutral in this matter as per its “political and religious neutrality” policy.

Can FIFA legally ban countries for political reasons?

As reported by Forbes magazine, FIFA has banned countries due to armed conflicts or other political reasons in the past. Some countries include Russia (2022-Present), Congo (2025), and former Yugoslavia (from 1992-1994), as well as a number of other countries in the 1900s. The only way for countries to be allowed to participate again is if those conflicts are resolved. As per this report, if the USA-Iran conflict continues to progress, FIFA is well within its right to step in.

What consequences could Iran face if replaced?

Although the Iranian sports minister has expressed his concerns with the country’s participation, the final decision will be made by its government, according to the Guardian newspaper. It also reported that if Iran withdraws more than 30 days before the competition starts, it could be fined upwards of 250,000.00 Swiss Francs (429,621.00 Canadian dollars). However, if Iran withdraws in less than 29 days, it will be fined upwards of 500,000 Swiss Francs ($859,242.00 Canadian dollars).

With everything that is going on with ICE, the States is not a safe place for foreigners, and so I’m worried about this World Cup,” – Jake Bell, second-year Education student.

What students think

When the Carillon asked students how they felt about this situation and the war, some said that they didn’t understand how the competition could proceed under these circumstances.

“I am a soccer fanatic, but with everything that is going on with the U.S., they shouldn’t be allowed to continue co-hosting,” said Kieran Ambrosychuk, a fourth-year engineering student. Ambrosychuk added that the USA’s right to not only host but also participate in the competition should be stripped from them.

“FIFA should be punishing the USA for starting a war where they are needlessly killing innocent people,” he said. Parallel to Ambrosychuk’s feelings on the United States being a co-host, another student said there are safety concerns for people who are travelling this summer.

“With everything that is going on with ICE, the U.S. is not a safe place for foreigners, and so I’m worried about this World Cup,” said Jake Bell, who is a second-year education student. Bell said the fans who are travelling this summer shouldn’t have to worry about their safety, and that it’s a shame they will be heading into an unsafe environment.

“The World Cup is truly the biggest and most exciting sporting event that brings people together from all over the globe, so the fact there are so many issues going into this tournament is upsetting as a fan,” he added. Although student soccer fans are annoyed by the whole situation, the competition is still scheduled to happen this summer. However, student Myles Baker believes it should be cancelled.

“Don’t get me wrong, I am excited to watch the World Cup, but even I would be okay with supporting its cancellation because of everything that is going on right now,” Baker said. People should be protesting to have this year’s tournament canceled or banning the USA, he added.

“No team should ever feel like it needs to withdraw because of conflicts; I truly feel so bad for the Iranian team, given they earned their spot and deserve to play like everyone else.”

With Iran being one of the 48 teams that are set to compete, the Guardian reports the teams that would likely replace it are either Iraq or the United Arab Emirates (UAE). However, this process would be complicated, and with the competition starting in three months, the decision would need to be formally announced sooner rather than later.

As students have expressed, they believe the U.S. shouldn’t be allowed to continue co-hosting and should be banned from competing. Whether it is the ongoing open conflict with Iran or the internal conflicts within its own country, students believe the USA is therefore an unsafe and unstable environment to be hosting a major tournament at this stage. The World Cup is the world’s most popular event that only happens once every four years, and students think FIFA should take action in order for this year’s competition to be a success.