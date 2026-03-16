U of R international student enrolment drops nearly 23 per cent in one year

Loss of international students could translate to more than financial strains for the U of R. Photo credit: Arufha Malek

Loss of international students could translate to more than financial strains for the U of R. Photo credit: Arufha Malek

University could be losing millions of dollars from the drop

New winter enrolment figures released by the U of R show that the number of international students fell by almost 23 per cent between winter 2025 and winter 2026. The decline represents just over 1,000 fewer international students than last year.

Across Canada, universities have been adjusting to new federal policies that limit the number of international study permits. The federal government introduced caps on international permits in an effort to address pressure on housing and expenses in Canada.

While the number of domestic students has increased slightly, the increase is small compared to the international decline. The drop in international enrolment could translate into significant financial constraints for the U of R since a handful of extra domestic students cannot replace the financial gap.

International students pay a much higher tuition than domestic students. With average tuition and fees estimated at around $27, 000 per year for international students, the decrease of roughly 1,000 students could mean a potential $27 million reduction in annual tuition revenue. That figure is much higher than what the university administration had previously discussed which was a $10 million loss in revenue.

The U of R has also been working to attract more international students. Mindy Ellis, public affairs strategist, confirmed with the Carillon that President Jeff Keshen has travelled abroad on recruitment trips to Bangladesh, the Philippines, and Thailand as part of the university’s efforts to encourage international enrollment.

The cost of living on campus as well as the meal plans and restaurants on campus are very high” – Sunwoo Yu, sociology student from South Korea.

More than financial impacts

The decline and loss of revenue can have serious financial consequences. The numbers also raise important questions regarding the services offered by the U of R. However, it is not the finances that will suffer a loss.

International students contribute a lot to the cultural diversity of the U of R campus which will also take a hit with reducing numbers. The Carillon spoke to some students who are already noticing the impacts on campus.

“International students bring a lot more than just tuition,” said Isabella Stewart, a third-year political science minor. “They bring in different experiences and ideas on world politics or global issues in class. I always look forward to hearing what they have to say on certain topics.”

International students thoughts

“International students are involved in everything. Clubs, social events, volunteering, if fewer students are coming in that means fewer voices, fewer cultural events and fewer connections around the world,” said Danielle Garcia, an international student from Mexico.

Some feel that the expenses of living in Regina as an international student are not worth it.

“My family and friends asked me about Regina, and I told them that it was too expensive. The cost of living on campus as well as the meal plans and restaurants on campus are very high. Whenever I ask for support from any department there are long lines and I’m usually dismissed. It is much better to stay in your home country at this point,” said Sunwoo Yu, a sociology student from Korea.

As the numbers continue to drop, it remains to be seen how the university deals with it in the long term.