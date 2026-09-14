U of R faculty files grievance against university over Just Bins’ presence on campus

URFA takes a stand on behalf of their community

Citing “online harassment of faculty members,” the University of Regina Faculty Association (URFA) have filed a grievance over the presence of Just Bins garbage units on the university campus over the summer.

In a letter to its members dated Sept. 8, the union said the step was taken after “attempting to resolve this issue informally.”

The letter opened with, “Does a company that participates in the online harassment of faculty members belong on the University of Regina campus? We don’t think so.”

The university is aware of the matter but will not comment on it: “We respect the confidentiality of the process and will not comment on this matter,”said Mindy Ellis, the Senior Public Affairs Strategist at the University of Regina (U of R).

The letter does not specify which faculty member it is referring to, but it follows after numerous Just Bins posts about a queer U of R professor’s remarks on Bill 137 earlier in the year (see page 4 of our Summer Issue 1).

In a previous interview, U of R President Jeff Keshen called media coverage about the professor an “attack” and “a vile expression of hate.” He also said the concerns escalated especially after reaching platforms such as Fox News.

Just Bins’ response

Just Bins posted the letter on their Instagram page with a caption, “University of Regina Faculty Association seeks to ban Just Bins’ dumpsters from campus.”

The Carillon called Just Bins for a comment on the matter, but we were directed to an email address, since they “don’t take media inquiries” over the phone. There has been no response to the email yet.

It’s unclear if Just Bins currently has any garbage receptacles on the U of R campus.

Matter of workplace safety

URFA highlighted the importance of a safe and respectful work environment. They stated that Just Bins’ presence on campus has been “inconsistent” in regards to the Respectful University Policy, the Saskatchewan Employment Act, and the Saskatchewan Human Rights Code.

“Workplace safety goes beyond physical health — it also includes psychological safety, where every employee feels respected, supported, and comfortable speaking up without fear of intimidation, discrimination, harassment, or retaliation,” said the union.