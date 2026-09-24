Where does your student levy go?

Understanding the fine print on your student fee statement

As another semester begins at the University of Regina (U of R), undergraduate and international students find themselves once again paying more for their tuition than they did the year before, alongside the flat rate fees which fund everything, including the U-PASS, technology fees, and student health services.

As stated on the U of R student fees and tuition website as a part of the 2026-2027 approved budget, all tuition for students has increased by 3 per cent, with the international tuition multiplier increasing to 3.5. The budget also states that this increase is meant to support the sustainability of academic programs, campus operations, student services, and technology.

So, how much are students charged to support these services and accommodations? Under the flat rate fees, for those taking eight credit hours or less, the student fee rate is $44.60, the student services and health & wellness fee is $117.65, the academic technologies fee is $26.80, and the U-PASS costs $90. For those taking nine credit hours or more, there is a health and dental plan premium which bumps the total fees up to $225.85.

On top of this, there is a new student society fee which is $2 for those with eight credits hours or less, while those with nine credits or more are charged fees between $25 and $30.

Getting the money is a struggle. That’s why I’d expect URSA to eventually be handing out student levy soon enough… -Rayna German, a second year journalism student

A student society fee is collected on behalf of a student organization to support student initiatives and programming such as student societies, student-run services, and operations. This fee is not disclosed under the student account balance.

The U-PASS is the transit program provided at the U of R to accommodate students who use the Regina Transit and Paratransit (if eligible), which allows them to use the transit as much as they can for each term. Enrolled students are automatically eligible for the U-PASS and fees are promptly charged to their tuition statements.

However, many students do not use the U-PASS. Some have their own accommodations to get around the city, or have their own vehicle and already pay for a parking spot on campus.

Can students opt out? Absolutely, but only if they meet the eligibility criteria that is listed on the UR Self-Service account, provide the supporting documents, and fill out the request form.

In an interview that was conducted by another Carillon staff member, Dr. Jeff Keshen, the U of R President, commented in response to how student levies are distributed.

“The number of students we have and the levy that’s charged… you distribute that, the student groups should receive the funding that they owe,”said Keshen.

Keshen mentioned that the new University of Regina Students’ Association (URSA) will collect and transfer those fees on behalf of the university and distribute the money to the student societies.

Rayna Germann, a second-year journalism student who also happens to be the president of Students Against Drinking and Driving (SADD), discussed her thoughts on how the student levy money should be disbursed to student clubs and societies.

SADD was just started last year and is still in the process of getting ratified. As the new school year approaches with an established student association, Germann would expect URSA to provide its funding for SADD and all of the other clubs and associations. Germann noted that they also get funding from SADD Saskatchewan, as they are recognized as the only university group in the province.

“I think SADD Saskatchewan gave us last year $500 for the whole year as a kickstart… but getting the money is a struggle. That’s why I’d expect URSA to eventually be handing out student levy soon enough. Last year, it was kind of split between my vice-president and I, but we would hopefully gain a treasurer role, however we can’t even get a secretary right now, but we’d hopefully create that role that handles all funds,” said Germann.

I just assumed the bus was free, that it was a perk of being a student at the U of R. I barely use the bus, I could pay $90 for the uber if I go somewhere every four months. -Abby Lin, a fourth year student studying economics

SADD allocates the money they receive from SADD Saskatchewan to events they would host and promote on campus.

Some students on campus had no idea they were paying a student levy fee:

“Does that mean I can join any club? Since I’m paying all the clubs? Even if I’m not a student of that faculty?” said Chloe Finch, a third year student from the faculty of business.

“I just assumed the bus was free, that it was a perk of being a student at the U of R. I barely use the bus, I could pay $90 for an uber if I go somewhere every four months,” said Abby Lin, a fourth year student studying economics.

For most students at the U of R, the student levy is a surprise and, while you may not get a free ride or join every club, you can sleep soundly knowing your student fee is safely at work keeping a pottery wheel spinning, the student publication running, and a transit system working for those who know where the bus stop is.