U of R raises international fees amid enrolment slump

International students facing financial strain after tuition hike

The University of Regina has implemented a sharp tuition increase for international undergraduate students for the 2026-2027 academic year, hiking the international fee multiplier for the first time since 2010. International students will now see their fee calculated at 3.5 times the domestic rate, up from the 3.0 multiplier. The undergrad tuition for a science student taking five courses in 2025 was $13,523.65; in 2026, it is $16,145.40. For an arts student taking five courses was $12,792.40 in 2025 and is $15,264.15 in 2026. That is an increase of 19.4 per cent from last year.

Talk to us, work with us. We’ll put you on a plan that will work for you. – U of R President, Jeff Keshen

Why is this happening?

The U of R is currently facing a $7.2 million budget deficit. A huge reason for this shortfall is that fewer international students are enroling.

In a conversation with the Carillon, U of R President Jeff Keshen acknowledged the financial strain students are facing from the tuition hike. “I will say that I really do know the struggles that I see, our international students in large numbers are working in the community and many of them have family responsibilities. I know from having visited throughout Southeast Asia that many families struggle to send their children to universities, that many of them take out large loans, it is definitely difficult coming to a new country and I know that many of their families are investing everything in their children’s future,” said Keshen. He explained that the university was forced into this position after federal visa restrictions caused international enrolment to plummet from 4,600 students to 3,000 students, creating a massive revenue crisis. While he noted that Regina’s student tuition remains comparable to or slightly lower than other Canadian universities, he stated that Canada’s reputation has suffered because of the way that IRCC put the cap in place. We’re not even getting close to reaching that cap because students and their parents are not applying to Canada in the same numbers they did before.

U of R Financial Services

Relief measures for the current students

Keshen also stated that the university is also trying to ease the financial burden for currently enroled students by offering them one free course for every ten they take. He said that, if students live on campus and apply for the Really Big Deal through housing, their tuition rates going forward will freeze. The Really Big Deal is offered by housing services for students that choose to live in campus housing for the Fall and Winter semesters that includes a frozen tuition rate, discounted housing, bus plans and health plans.

Keshen also stated that he would encourage students to take the time to look at the range of scholarships and apply for some of the work that’s on campus; the university’s co-op program helps to an extent. If students are falling behind on their payments, the university can work with them as long as they can make it known early on that they’re struggling; payment plans have been made available to students this academic year.

It’s a burden at the moment but it’s good to know that a free course is being offered, said Harpreet Kaur, second year computer science student.

Balancing tuition hikes with internal cuts

Dr. Keshen discussed the university’s instituted cutbacks in this year’s budget. In trying to protect student services, spending in department faculties and administrative units across the institution has been lowered by approximately five per cent for this coming year.

While speaking about supporting students on campus, Keshen stated that students should make known the challenges that they face: “We’ll try to work with them to ensure that they do finish their degrees. What I would say to them is, don’t pile up a debt. That creates a crisis situation. Talk to us, work with us. We’ll put you on a plan that will work for you. If there’s a problem, bring it forward. We would like to hear from students and how we can help them.”



Perspective from worried international students

“It’s a burden at the moment but it’s good to know that a free course is being offered,” said Harpreet Kaur, a second year student studying computer science. “I picked Regina because it was more of an affordable option for me but now with rent, bills and the fee increasing it is getting expensive.”