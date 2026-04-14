The 2026 FIFA World Cup buzz hits U of R campus

Students predict France, Spain, and England to lead the tournament

With the final six spots having been secured, students at the U of R predict which nations will play best in the 2026 World Cup this summer.

With the last set of qualifiers wrapped up, all 48 nations have been placed into their respective groups. The remaining six who secured qualification were Sweden, Czech Republic, Turkey, Iraq, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The FIFA World Cup is an event where no outcomes are guaranteed. In the 2022 competition, Morocco took everyone by surprise as they stormed their way into the semi-finals before being knocked out by France.

Student predict leading teams

When the Carillon asked students who they think will perform best, one student said he believes France will win the whole tournament.

“France performed so well in the last World Cup that, had Argentina not been as good as they were, they definitely would’ve won back-to-back tournaments,” said second engineering student, Jaden Francis.

Furthermore, Francis expressed that the recent form can be irrelevant as the World Cup has shown it can be more about individual brilliance than tactical masterclasses.

“The competition can be cagey and end to end, and because of that, teams you think will play well end up underperforming expectations.”

In past World Cups, major nations such as Brazil, England, Portugal, and Belgium have all faltered, which has proven how difficult it is for even great teams to play in high-pressure environments.

Third year English student, Bailey Jones, said watching smaller nations pulling off upsets is what he enjoys most about the World Cup.

“When Croatia beat England in the semi-finals in 2018, it was great as a neutral fan because they both played them off the park and were entertaining while doing so, which was awesome to watch,” said Jones.

“Although bigger nations have higher chances of winning, it’s nice for the competition to have dark horses and teams who can pull off upsets like Morocco and Croatia,” Jones added.

The competition can be cagey and end to end, and because of that, teams you think will play well end up underperforming expectations.” – Psychology student, Jaden Francis.

Why do students expect surprises?

Many students said France would win, while others said this is Spain’s tournament to shine. When asked who else might win, one student mentioned England as a possible favorite.

“England has got the players and now a coach to compete with the very best. This is their chance to show the world what they are truly made of,” said fourth year social work student, Parker Reynolds.

With many of England’s squad playing at the highest level for their league clubs, Reynolds added there is no excuse for them not to reach the semi-finals or finals of this year’s World Cup.

“We’ve been talking about England winning something for so long now that at some point they need to get over the line and win a trophy.”

World Cup excitement

With the World Cup approaching, students are excited about who could win the competition. Teams like France, Spain, and England have all the tools at their disposal to perform well and potentially win.

However, as Francis said, no nation is ever guaranteed victory. Every country will need to perform at their best or even beyond if they are wanting to progress and win. Students at the U of R are excited to watch the games and expect that the teams they are cheering for will play to win.