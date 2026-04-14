A $33.6M bump in funding and a promise of tuition cap

Another day, another “we’ll get back to you shortly.” Photo credit: The Carillon

Another day, another “we’ll get back to you shortly.” Photo credit: The Carillon

Students think overcrowded classrooms and service cuts tell a different story

Released under the theme of “Protecting Saskatchewan,” the 2026-27 provincial budget projects an $819 million deficit, with no return to surplus expected until 2030. While the government has emphasized no tax increases or major service cuts, the numbers behind post-secondary funding are drawing concern.

The province confirmed a new multi-year agreement with Saskatchewan’s universities and polytechnics, including a $33.6 million increase in funding for operations for the upcoming fiscal year. This increase is a part of a broader $250 million commitment spread over four years.

Students say tuition cap is not enough

However, students at the U of R say that the increase in funding might not be enough.

“This isn’t new money in a meaningful sense,” said Mariam Ahmed, a fourth year psychology student. “Everything is more expensive now […] a small increase like this doesn’t make an impact.”

Over the past several years, universities in Saskatchewan have faced mounting financial pressure, including inflation, stagnant funding, and increased operational costs. U of R responded with program cuts, hiring freezes, and reduced services. Students on campus are facing the effects of these coping strategies.

Amandeep Kaur, a third-year geography student, said larger class sizes and fewer course options have become the norm.

“It’s harder to get into the classes you need, and when you do, they’re packed. The university seems uninterested in helping, you must wait weeks for an advisor to get back to you, the UR international department asks you to wait for weeks for a simple question, it just feels like the quality of education is slipping away,” she said.

The government, however, maintains that the funding agreement strikes a balance between supporting institutions and protecting students from steep tuition hikes.

Tuition cap

According to the Government of Saskatchewan and Advanced Education Minister Ken Cheveldayoff, the new agreement limits annual tuition increases to between zero and three per cent, down from the previous four-per-cent cap. However, for many students, this seems problematic.

“There’s this idea that holding tuition low automatically solves every problem in our lives,”said a fourth-year history student, Jordan Miller. “But if you can’t get into classes and advisors, professors have less office hours, you end up graduating late, and that’s not a win, I’d pay an extra one per cent tuition for that.”

“If schools aren’t getting enough funding, they’re going to find ways to make up for it,” said business student, Jessica White. “That could mean fewer resources, fewer staff, or eventually higher fees somewhere else. It doesn’t just disappear.”

Underfunding in universities has a ripple effect that goes beyond campus walls, impacting workforce development, research, and the amount of time students get from professors.

“I have been noticing a lot of the new professors are PhD students teaching for the first time and half the class they don’t know what they’re doing.”said a second year physics student.

If schools aren’t getting enough funding, they’re going to find ways to make up for it.” – Jessica White, business student, U of R

Impacts can be long lasting

The concern is not just about the immediate year ahead, but the long-term impacts. While the government’s four-year, $250 million plan may sound substantial, universities would have to stretch that funding across multiple budget cycles, all while costs continue to climb.

For students already balancing tuition, rent and rising grocery prices, this uncertainty is an added stress.

“I work two part-time jobs and I still struggle,” said first year business student, Emily Stuart. “It’s good to hear tuition won’t hike but struggling with professors, advisors, and student success centers is extremely frustrating. Every time I pass UR International, I always hear students transferring credits to leave for Sask. Polytechnic.”

For students at the U of R, the budget seems more of a managed decline than support for education. If funding fails to keep pace with reality this will lead to late graduations, overcrowded classrooms, and delayed access to student centers.