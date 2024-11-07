Islamic Heritage Month, “Health and Healing”

Faith is something that can be very personal and impact us in many ways.

Chan Factory via Pixabay

A look at medical contributions from the Islamic community

Each October, Canadians mark Islamic History Month Canada (IHMC), celebrating Muslim heritage and the contributions of Muslim Canadians to society. Recognized officially in 2007 thanks to late Ottawa-Vanier MP Mauril Bélanger, IHMC fosters understanding and unity by highlighting Muslim achievements across fields like science, medicine, the humanities, and the arts.

This year’s IHMC theme, “Health and Healing,” spotlights the role that Islamic civilization has played in shaping modern healthcare and the contributions of Muslim Canadians to the well-being of communities across the country.

Throughout history, the Islamic world has contributed immensely to medical knowledge and healthcare practices. During the Islamic Golden Age, spanning roughly from the 8th to the 14th century, figures like Ibn Sina (Avicenna) and Al-Razi (Rhazes) pioneered groundbreaking research in pharmacology, anatomy, and surgical techniques.

These scholars’ work, including the development of early hospitals and holistic approaches to care, laid the groundwork for countless aspects of today’s medical field. This year, the Carillon shines a spotlight on several Canadian organizations that carry on this legacy of care by uniting Muslim healthcare professionals and offering faith-sensitive support to diverse communities across Canada.

An example is the Muslim Medical Association of Canada (MMAC), a registered non-profit that brings together Canadian Muslim doctors, medical students, and healthcare professionals to serve communities nationwide. Through collaborative efforts, MMAC members provide essential clinical services, promote community health, and facilitate professional education and mentorship.

Operating on values rooted in Islamic teachings, the association works toward “healthier communities” by not only addressing immediate health needs but also advocating for a more inclusive healthcare system in Canada. MMAC’s work is grounded in its mission to improve public health while uniting Muslim healthcare providers across Canada.

“Our mission is to serve Canadians through health services informed by our faith,” MMAC said in a recent statement, emphasizing its commitment to serve diverse Canadian communities with both professional skill and compassion. The association’s wide-ranging initiatives, from community outreach programs to global health research, offer a unique blend of Islamic values with medical excellence, bridging gaps in healthcare access and promoting overall wellness.

Alongside MMAC, Ruh Care, an innovative mental health platform, has been making strides in providing faith-sensitive and culturally responsive mental health services for Muslims across Canada. Ruh Care, using the word Ruh, meaning “soul” in Arabic, was launched to address a critical need in the Muslim community for accessible, inclusive mental health care.

Studies have shown that Muslims often face barriers when seeking mental health support, including stigma and a lack of faith-aligned services. Ruh Care works to dismantle these obstacles by offering therapy in over a dozen languages, including English, Arabic, French, Hindi, Urdu, and Somali, among others.

The founder of Ruh Care, Omar Khan, emphasizes the importance of integrating faith and mental health. “Faith can be a core component of mental health support, and our goal is to provide accessible, respectful care that meets our community’s needs,” Khan explained.

The platform connects users with licensed Muslim therapists, allowing them to receive care that respects and understands their cultural and religious backgrounds. By offering virtual counseling sessions through video calls, chat, or phone, Ruh Care supports individuals, families, and youth in ways that are both flexible and tailored to their unique needs.

Faith-sensitive mental health services like those Ruh Care provides are increasingly recognized as essential. According to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, Muslims tend to use mental health services less frequently than other groups, often due to misconceptions and cultural stigmas surrounding mental illness.

Some in the community may feel that seeking mental health care contradicts their religious beliefs, while others may experience microaggressions or discomfort when receiving care that lacks cultural sensitivity. By creating a “non-judgmental space” where patients can feel comfortable, Ruh Care helps reduce the stigma surrounding mental health within the Muslim community.

According to Statistics Canada, Islam was the second most commonly reported religion in the country in 2021, with 1.8 million Canadians identifying as Muslim. The Muslim community has grown significantly over the past two decades, and with it, the demand for inclusive services has also risen.

For Muslims who view health holistically, balancing mental, physical, and spiritual well-being, platforms like Ruh Care offer an essential service. The significance of their work goes beyond individual therapy sessions, as they are also reshaping the landscape of mental healthcare to be more inclusive of diverse cultural and spiritual perspectives.

In addition to supporting individual wellness, Ruh Care and MMAC also focus on community engagement and education. Ruh Care collaborates with local organizations, including mosques and community centres, to promote mental health awareness.

They also offer workshops that address the intersection of faith and mental health, helping to reduce stigma and create an open dialogue within the community. MMAC, on the other hand, emphasizes mentorship and career development among Muslim healthcare professionals, providing networking opportunities and organizing conferences where professionals can share knowledge and resources.

As part of its mission, MMAC also works with youth; encouraging young Muslims to explore careers in medicine and healthcare. The organization provides scholarships, organizes mentorship programs, and collaborates with educational institutions to support aspiring healthcare professionals. Through these efforts, MMAC fosters a sense of belonging and pride among young Muslims entering the healthcare field, inspiring the next generation to contribute meaningfully to Canada’s healthcare landscape.

IHMC’s theme of Health and Healing offers an opportunity for Canadians of all backgrounds to reflect on the shared values that drive communities to support one another in times of need. The contributions of Muslim scholars to the field of medicine remind us of a time when the pursuit of knowledge and wellness was seen as a collective responsibility – a philosophy that echoes through the work of today’s organizations like MMAC and Ruh Care.

As Canadians come together to celebrate Islamic History Month, we invite our readers to explore these contributions, attend IHMC events, and participate in open discussions that highlight the shared history and interconnectedness of all Canadians. By shining a spotlight on MMAC, Ruh Care, and other Muslim-led healthcare initiatives, IHMC 2024 encourages a deeper understanding of how Canada’s Muslim community is helping to shape a more inclusive and compassionate healthcare system – one rooted in both tradition and modernity, serving all Canadians.