A new Regina Transit

Enhancing accessibility, fare options, and routes

The City of Regina Transit has implemented several updates to improve the experience for transit users, with a focus on accessibility, payment convenience, and service awareness. As part of ongoing efforts to enhance public transit, these updates aim to make Regina Transit more inclusive and adaptable to the needs of all riders.

The changes include route adjustments on 11th Avenue, the introduction of the Umo fare system, and enhanced accessibility features on the TransitLive platform. Each of these initiatives reflects Regina Transit’s commitment to fostering a more user-friendly environment across the city.

Return to 11th Avenue: Closer Access to Amenities

Starting on Oct 27, 2024, Regina Transit reinstated bus routes along 11th Avenue, bringing riders closer to numerous downtown amenities. The City of Regina stated to the Carillon that the 11th Avenue revitalization project, which began in 2023, is a four-year endeavor that aims to modernize the roadway, streetscape, sidewalks, and underground infrastructure in the area.

The phased project will include significant upgrades to bus stop areas, making them more accessible and convenient for the public. Although the project is ongoing, transit users can expect enhanced infrastructure along one of Regina’s key corridors, which will contribute to the overall improvement of the city’s transit system.

Due to construction work between Broad Street and Albert Street, temporary detours have been in place to ensure continued transit service, though the route on 11th Avenue will reopen on a permanent basis once the project is completed.

According to Regina Transit, multiple factors were considered when planning the detour routes, including the need for adequate space for buses, the importance of maintaining convenient transfer points for riders, and ensuring accessibility in adjacent areas. This long-term plan aims to provide a seamless transit experience along a major urban route.

Special services and high school routes

Regina Transit offers tailored routes for high school students, providing morning and afternoon trips to major schools like LeBoldus, Campbell Collegiate, Balfour, Miller, Sheldon Williams, Winston Knoll, and Riffel. Students can wait at existing bus stops or flag buses in areas lacking regular service. For other schools, students can use standard transit routes, including Route 22 for Campbell Collegiate.

Umo Fare System: A Welcomed Change for Riders

One of the most notable recent updates is the introduction of the Umo fare system, which went live on Aug 13, 2024. The Umo system allows riders to pay using a mobile app, a reloadable card, or cash, offering greater flexibility in payment options. Regina Transit explained to the Carillon that the new system has been well-received by the community, with many riders embracing the convenience it provides. The Umo app also allows users to reload their fare balance remotely, eliminating the need to visit a transit center in person.

Additionally, Regina Transit anticipates even further enhancements in early 2025, when Umo users will be able to pay directly with their debit or credit cards by tapping them on the fare readers. This future update aims to make the fare system more efficient and user-friendly for those who prefer cashless options.

Although customers had until the end of Oct 2024 to fully transition to Umo, Regina Transit reported that the majority of daily riders have already adopted the new system, and positive feedback has been received from those using it.

Enhancing Accessibility with TransitLive

To make Regina Transit more accessible, the City of Regina has listened to feedback and introduced significant updates to the TransitLive platform. The TransitLive service, which offers real-time tracking of bus arrivals and departures, was recently upgraded with features designed specifically for riders with visual impairments.

The City of Regina shared with the Carillon that one key improvement is an audio feature that provides “live bus position” updates, including information on bus arrival times, stop numbers, and departure times in an audible format.

In addition to TransitLive, Regina Transit buses now have both interior and exterior audible stop announcements and display screens showing upcoming stops. These features are intended to make transit navigation easier for riders who have visual impairments, enhancing their overall experience.

Regina Transit has expressed that it will continue to consider recommendations and make further adjustments as needed, ensuring that public transit is as inclusive as possible.

Communication and Awareness: Keeping Riders Informed

To support the transition to the new Umo system, route changes, and accessibility enhancements, Regina Transit has made a concerted effort to increase public awareness through various channels.

As stated by Regina Transit, information on route changes, detours, and service updates is shared on both the City of Regina’s social media pages and Regina Transit’s social media platforms. “Providing Regina Transit customers with up-to-date route and schedule information is a priority for us.”

Additionally, information can be accessed on the City of Regina’s official website. This approach allows riders to stay informed and plan their commutes accordingly.

Regina Transit has also placed informational posters on buses and at transit agent locations where passes are sold. TransitLive, the real-time tracking tool, offers up-to-date data on bus arrivals, route detours, and temporary stop closures.

The City of Regina emphasized the importance of these measures to the Carillon, noting that effective communication helps build trust with the community and empowers riders to make the most of the transit system.

Looking Ahead: A Modernized Transit System for Regina

Through the 11th Avenue revitalization project, the Umo fare system, and accessibility-focused updates on TransitLive, Regina Transit is adapting to meet the evolving needs of its users. As the City of Regina continues to gather feedback and implement changes, these improvements reflect a commitment to endorsing a more convenient and user-friendly transit system.

By addressing accessibility concerns, offering flexible payment methods, and prioritizing clear communication, Regina Transit is paving the way for a future where public transportation is accessible and effective for all riders in the community.

For additional information, route updates, or to download the Umo app, riders are encouraged to visit the Regina Transit website at regina.ca or explore TransitLive for real-time tracking.