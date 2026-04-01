Fraudsters told U of R employees their credit cards were used to buy illegal drugs

The protective services keeping fraudsters on hold so students can keep studying. Photo credit: U of R

The protective services keeping fraudsters on hold so students can keep studying. Photo credit: U of R

Protective Services says scam callers tried to get access to people’s bank accounts

The U of R says it recently received two complaints regarding attempted fraud where scammers pretended to be “campus security” in an apparent attempt to swindle people out of money.

A caller told two employees – either staff or faculty – that their university credit cards had been traced to purchasing illicit drugs.

The suspect then asked for their personal banking information, including the total cash in their account.

Fortunately, the would-be victims didn’t fall for it.

“The recipients of both calls quickly recognized they were not legitimately being called by Protective Services, did not divulge any pertinent information, and reported the calls immediately,”said Bradley Martin, associate director of campus safety, parking and transportation.

Scammers pretended to be security staff

In these instances, there were some novel tactics. The callers had used technology to “spoof ” the official Protective Services main desk phone number.

“The caller ID was made to look like the phone call was coming from Protective Services’ phone number, but it was not,” Martin said.

He also explained to the Carillon that both incidents occurred on the same day and did not involve students. The phone calls were instead made to random office phones.

Protective Services emailed the campus community about the attempted scams.

Martin notes the department typically sees three to five reports of fraud annually via email and social media.

Recently, the most “notable increase” has been the direct misuse of the university’s well-advertised emergency phone number.

In this specific incident, the caller ID was made to look like the phone call was coming from protective services’ phone number, but it was not.” – Bradley Martin, associate director of campus safety, parking and transportation at the U of R.

Protective Services never asks for bank info

U of R Protective Services is clear that legitimate campus services operate under strict boundaries and professionalism.

“Protective Services will never ask for sensitive information over the phone, nor take payment of any sort,” says Martin.

As such, specific requests for payment via gift cards, Bitcoin or requests for a SIN number are immediate signs of a scam.

While there is often a concern that international or first-year students are more susceptible to these frauds, Martin warns that “anyone can be a target.”

The primary defence is simply to disengage.

“If a student is receiving calls that are suspicious or they are feeling pressured to provide sensitive information, my advice is to never give out personal information over the phone,” advises Martin.

“Abuse over the phone does not have to be tolerated, and they can hang up at any time.”

Martin concludes on a strong advisory note.

“Everyone needs to be vigilant in recognizing the signs of a scam and ensure they do not share sensitive personal information over the phone or by email.”

Martin encourages students and staff members to come to Protective Services in person whenever they have any doubts or need clarification.

“They can find us in Room 120 on the main floor of the Research and Innovation Centre,” he said.

Many frauds not reported

The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC) says people in this country lost over $704 million to fraud in 2025.

“These losses represent only a fraction of the harm, because only 5 to 10 per cent of frauds are reported,” the Anti-Fraud Centre says.

The Carillon urges students to remain vigilant and proactive. If you or anyone you know has been targeted by a scam or accidentally shared personal information, act upon it right away. Report the incident to Protective Services at (306) 585-4999 for immediate guidance, or contact the Regina Police Service directly.

For a full list of campus safety resources, including 24/7 urgent support, visit https://www.uregina. ca/protective-services/resources.html.