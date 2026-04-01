Saskatchewan talent takes on the CFL

Jackson Sombach in action with the Regina Rams (left) and with the Calgary Stampeders (right). Photo credit: Pipers Sports Photography / The Calgary Stampeders

Jackson Sombach in action with the Regina Rams (left) and with the Calgary Stampeders (right). Photo credit: Pipers Sports Photography / The Calgary Stampeders

Jackson Sombach prepares for the second season with the Calgary Stampeders

Sombach. It’s probably one of the most well-known surnames in Rams history.It belongs to three current Rams athletes and last season, the team had all four Sombach brothers playing for them.

Jackson Sombach is the oldest of the Sombach brothers, followed by Carson and the twins, Connor and Rylar. The four boys follow in the footsteps of their father and their uncle, who also donned the Rams jersey during their time.

Jackson Sombach, since aging out of the Rams program, has joined the Canadian Football League’s (CFL) Calgary Stampeders. He suited up for 11 games this past season and finished the year with four defensive tackles and one special teams tackle. His journey to these great feats started right here in the city of Regina.

A huge part of life

With his father and uncle being former Rams, Sombach grew up in a football family and has been playing the game since the age of four. From playing touch football and tackle with his brothers in their front yard to playing in Regina Minor Football (RMF), high school football at Miller Collegiate, and Rams football, the sport has always been a major part of his life.

“Everything kind of revolved around football. I played RMF. My dad coached me all the way through RMF,” Sombach reflected.

Sombach came to the U of R in 2018 and played until 2024. In that time, he was named 2024 Rams Athlete of the Year, 2022 Canada West All Star, and was a part of the Hardy Cup winning team in his final year, along with his brothers.

“I think it’s a very unique and rare experience […] just with the logistics of things, of having everybody born within the same timeframe, and then obviously all liking football, and all being males, it is pretty wild. Then the fact that we’re all capable enough to play at the university level is pretty special.”

He added that winning the Hardy Cup was probably the best day of his life.

Roughriders’ fan, Stampeders’ player

Following his tenure with the Rams, Sombach was drafted to the Calgary Stampeders. He went to the 2024 CFL Combine to perform for various league scouts. He was then called on draft day to secure his placement for the upcoming season.

“I love the coaches in Calgary organizations greatly. [I am] so very grateful for the opportunity to be able to play for them, and that they drafted me. It was just like a big, big day.”

Of course, being raised in Regina, Sombach was a huge Roughriders fan, and attended many games as a kid with his family. However, he said that the change to the red and white jersey of the Calgary Stampeders was not as big of an adjustment as one might think.

“I get a lot of flack whenever I’m back in school. A lot of chirps from all my buddies and people that are Riders fans. But I think it’s just like, at the end of the day you’re still playing football, and obviously you want your team to win. I don’t find it that weird.”

He also noted that the older teammates he grew up watching are extremely helpful with providing advice and tips for him.

“They’re very open about exchanging knowledge and helping younger guys. It was a very good environment to learn, and you don’t feel scared or whatever. Everybody’s very welcoming and stuff.”

I love the coaches in Calgary organizations greatly. [I am] so very grateful for the opportunity to be able to play for them, and that they drafted me.” – Jackson Sombach, athlete, U of R Rams

A mindful mentor

One might think that being brothers to him, the younger Sombach siblings must have a wealth of professional football knowledge. Sombach, however, says that while he is willing to help where he can, he does not want to overstep.

“I think, obviously, [I] offer advice where I can, and if they ask me a question, I will give them as much advice and feedback and whatever they want. But we’re all very competitive and stubborn in our own ways. So then sometimes they disagree with me, which is completely okay. It is so fun and we have a good relationship where it’s like, we can have good banter about football.”

He continued that he wants them to succeed, but doesn’t want to overstep by micromanaging everything that they do or be bossy. He aims to have a balance between mentoring and giving them the space to grow.

Future plans

After his first professional football season, Sombach returned to the U of R to complete his kinesiology degree. He hopes that when football is over he can be a gym teacher and coach. He said he would be open to coming back and coaching for his alma mater, the Rams.

“I want to be a coach, for sure, when I’m done. I don’t know what level I prefer to start out at or work towards, but I do know I want to be a teacher, so I can coach.”

For now, however, Sombach plans to return to the Stampeders for the upcoming 2026 season. He also hopes to gain more field time and play a bigger role on the team as he was injured part way through last season.

Sombach is also optimistic that he may be joined by his brother Carson on the CFL field sometime soon. Carson is invited to this year’s CFL Combine coming up at the end of March.

“I think Carson has a good chance, especially if he does well at the Combine, which I think he will because he’s a good football player. The twins are really good football players too, and I hope they’re there [soon as well].”

Praise for Regina’s football culture

Saskatchewan remains a top producer of national players per capita in the league. One might wonder how is it that our little city and province is producing such impactful athletes in the game of football. Sombach has some thoughts on that.

“I think Regina has a really good football culture. Even if you just look at team Sask, where they go to nationals, they’re beating Ontario, B.C., Quebec. I think Regina and Saskatchewan punches way above their weight class in terms of population and how good they are at football and how they play football.”

As for now, Sombach looks forward to opening the 2026 season against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Later in the year, should you want to catch Sombach in action against his hometown Riders, the Stampeders are in town on Oct. 2, 2026.