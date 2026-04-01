UR Pride centre launches new programs and events

Now open 12 hours a day, the UR Pride Centre is a safe space for anyone who needs one. Photo credit: Lee Lim

Now open 12 hours a day, the UR Pride Centre is a safe space for anyone who needs one. Photo credit: Lee Lim

The centre to offer Gender ID clinic, legal educational workshops, and more

At the end of the hallway on the second floor of the Riddell Centre stands a small and cozy space for the LGBTQIA2S+ community. The UR Pride centre proudly discussed their new pilot program and the upcoming events they have in store with the Carillon.

Gender ID Clinic

This new pilot program in coordination with Egale Canada was launched at the beginning of March, 2026. There are two notaries working with the program that are able to take one through the process of both a name change and a gender marker change.

Bridgit O’Brien, the centre’s executive director and facilitator, says that the program is open to everyone over the age of 18. The program is unique from other clinics as UR Pride offers their services in person rather than online.

“If you bring us your name change [or] gender designation application, no matter where you are in the process of it, we will do everything with you, except fill it out for you,” said O’Brien. “We will give you addressed stamp envelopes […] so you don’t have to pay for the process of sending it off, [but] we will not send it for you.”

They also offer financial support for the application in the form of reimbursement. O’Brien hopes that the clinic becomes more well-attended in Regina so that they can expand the program.

It’s easy to get bogged down in the notion that people aren’t here to support queer people. It’s easy to imagine the walls closing in on you. There are people in Regina fighting for you, and this is part of [that].” – Bridgit O’Brien, executive director and facilitator, UR Pride

Legal education workshop

The centre plans to relaunch their legal education workshop in May for those in Saskatchewan between the ages of 16 and 25.

“The first series is about federal law and your rights, [the] Saskatchewan Human Rights Code and your rights, demystification of Bill 137 and what that means, and encounters with law enforcement,” shared O’Brien.

While the workshop might be for the youth, they will not turn away anyone who wants to participate. The workshop series are being planned to be in-person but the centre also plans on making video modules to put on their website. O’Brien however, hopes for more people to attend in-person.

“There is just a quality about being in-person and receiving instruction and being able to speak and feel the energy shift in the room. It’s easy to get bogged down in the notion that people aren’t here to support queer people. It’s easy to imagine the walls closing in on you. There are people in Regina fighting for you, and this is part of [that]. [It’s] offering you these safe spaces to be yourself with others.”

More from UR Pride

The centre has been growing its number of volunteers, so that they are able to extend their lounge’s operational hours from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. They continue to host movie nights, showing films like But I’m A Cheerleader and Cabaret.

Those looking for a fun evening can vote on polls on their Instagram stories about what the next film viewing should be. With Pride month approaching, the centre is also looking for folks to join the prep committee. They will meet from April to June biweekly. Those interested can send an email to amber@urpride.ca.

Look out for future information about the clinic, workshop, and other events on their Instagram @urpridecentre. In the meantime, their lounge doors are open for those needing a comfortable and safe space.