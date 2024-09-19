Discovering Toronto and Empowering Leadership

Pretty as the lights might be, I prefer being able to see the stars at night, but that’s just me.

Pretty as the lights might be, I prefer being able to see the stars at night, but that’s just me. Nazeemah Noorally

A summit in the bustling city inspired introspection

This August, before the fall semester began, I had the opportunity to visit Toronto, a city that effortlessly blends the energy of urban life with the calm of nature. The trip wasn’t just a chance for me to explore the bustling city, but also to attend the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) Student Leadership Summit, a two-day event (which was very much worth it).

Originating from within the Canadian Muslim community, the NCCM is a leading voice for Muslim civic engagement and the promotion of human rights. On August 23 and 24, the NCCM held the first-ever student leadership summit which gathered over 200 students from different provinces to gain hands-on experience from veteran advocates, leaders, and opportunity engagement experts.

My adventure began at Union Station, the heart of Toronto’s bustling downtown. As soon as I stepped off the train, I was struck by the grand architecture of the station, a blend of old-world charm and modern efficiency. The soaring ceilings and the constant flow of travelers from all walks of life created an atmosphere that was both historic and vibrant.

Venturing out into the city, I quickly realized that Toronto is a place of contrasts. Skyscrapers towered above me, casting shadows over quaint cafes and historic buildings. The streets were alive with the sounds of different languages, reflecting the city’s multicultural fabric.

I made my way to the iconic CN Tower, a must-see for any visitor to Toronto. Standing 553 meters tall, the tower dominates the skyline, and I couldn’t resist the urge to take the elevator ride to the top.

The ascent to the observation deck was an experience in itself. As the elevator raced upward, I watched the city shrink below me. From the top, Toronto sprawled out in all directions, with Lake Ontario shimmering in the distance. The glass floor allowed me to look straight down to the bustling streets far below.

After the excitement of the CN Tower, I was ready to experience a different side of Toronto. I headed east to the Scarborough Bluffs, a natural wonder that feels worlds away from the city’s hustle and bustle. The Bluffs, with their towering cliffs and serene beaches, offered a peaceful retreat. Walking along the trails, I was struck by the contrast between the rugged cliffs and the calm waters of Lake Ontario. The Bluffs are definitely a must add to one’s bucket list for any nature lover.

The natural beauty of the Bluffs was a reminder of the importance of preserving such spaces, even in a bustling metropolis. The peacefulness of the area, combined with the stunning views, provided a much-needed moment of reflection before the busy days ahead.

The main purpose of my trip to Toronto was to attend the NCCM Student Leadership Summit, a two-day event designed to empower young Muslim leaders across Canada. The summit was held at the Toronto Metropolitan University and as I arrived, I was greeted by a diverse group of students, all eager to engage and learn. The atmosphere was charged with a sense of purpose and camaraderie, as we all shared a common goal: to become more effective leaders within our communities.

The first day of the summit focused on identity and leadership. We participated in workshops that encouraged us to reflect on our roles as leaders and how our personal identities shape our leadership styles.

This discussion was particularly meaningful to me, as it resonated with my own experiences as a student and a member of the Muslim community in Canada. It was empowering to share my story with others and hear about the diverse experiences of fellow participants as well as prominent guest speakers. The workshop emphasized the importance of recognizing and embracing our unique identities as a source of strength in our leadership journeys.

The evening session featured speeches by prominent Muslim leaders who spoke about the challenges and opportunities facing Muslim communities in Canada today. The speech was both inspiring and thought-provoking, highlighting the importance of resilience, unity, and proactive engagement in addressing these challenges. It was a powerful reminder that leadership is not just about taking charge but also about serving others and standing up for justice and equality.

The second day of the summit was dedicated to advocacy and activism. We delved into the practical aspects of civic engagement, learning how to effectively mobilize our communities for positive change. One of the sessions focused on grassroots organizing, teaching us how to build coalitions, plan campaigns, and use social media as a tool for advocacy. It was an eye-opening experience that provided me with valuable skills that I plan to apply in my own advocacy work.

A highlight of the second day was a panel discussion featuring seasoned activists and community leaders. Their stories of resilience and determination were incredibly inspiring. They spoke about the importance of persistence in the face of adversity, the power of collective action, and the need to remain hopeful even when progress seems slow. These lessons resonated deeply with me, reinforcing my commitment to social justice and community empowerment.

One of the key takeaways from the summit was the importance of building strong networks. The connections I made with fellow students and mentors were invaluable. We shared experiences, exchanged ideas, and supported each other in our leadership journeys.

I left the event feeling more confident in my ability to contribute to the betterment of my community and more connected to a broader network of like-minded individuals who are equally passionate about making a difference.

As I prepare to return to university, the experiences I had in Toronto will undoubtedly influence my approach to both my studies and my extracurricular activities. The city itself, with its vibrant culture and diverse communities, reminded me of the importance of embracing different perspectives. Toronto’s ability to blend modernity with natural beauty taught me the value of balance in life – how to pursue ambition while also taking time to reflect and recharge.

The NCCM Student Leadership Summit, on the other hand, reinforced my commitment to social justice and equipped me with the tools to be a more effective leader. The knowledge and skills I gained, combined with the inspiration from the stories of others, have piqued my interest to engage more deeply with issues that affect our society, both locally and nationally.

Toronto’s blend of urban and natural beauty provided the perfect backdrop for this journey of exploration and growth. Whether it was standing atop the CN Tower, gazing out at the Scarborough Bluffs, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions at the summit, each experience contributed to a deeper understanding of myself and my place in the world.

This experience has motivated me to share what I have learned with others, starting with my circle of connections at the university. This trip has been an eye-opener on how one becomes a leader and changemaker not only in name but also by actively contributing to the creation of policies and initiatives that promote equity and justice. Moving forward, I hope to apply the knowledge and lessons learned both on an academic and personal level.