1984: a cautionary tale for 2026

Orwell’s 1949 dystopian novel raises questions about the state of the world today

There’s horror, thriller, mystery, romance. And then there are dystopian novels, which are reflections of our society.

Given the troubled world that we currently live in, it might feel strange that I find a twisted sort of comfort in dystopian stories, but the heart wants what it wants. More precisely, I love talking about the dark, fractured parts of our society. Why shouldn’t we? It is our reality, is it not?

One of my favourite dystopian novels, which I believe every student should read, is George Orwell’s 1984.

Totalitarian Regimes

1984, is set in a futuristic totalitarian nation in, obviously, 1984. Orwell wrote this book in 1949, so the society he was envisioning was futuristic, however, for us the date is in the past. The story’s details — surveillance, state violence however, and brainwashed citizens — are relevant today.

The publishing date should ring sharp alarm bells. Orwell was writing directly in response to the horrors of Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union.

The man was desperately warning us about the danger of totalitarian regimes. Even he might be surprised how accurate his fictional cautionary tale turned out to be.

Orwell: The Visionary

Orwell was many things: a visionary, writer and a journalist.

He lived an interesting life.

Orwell was once a police officer in Burma, which was still under colonial rule at the time. His experiences there, made him a lifelong enemy of imperialism. It also inspired his essay “Shooting an Elephant”.

Orwell was also a journalist. He reported on wars and commented on politics.

He didn’t sugar-coat reaityreality. “If liberty means anything at all it means the right to tell people what they do not want to hear,” he said.

Nothing To Lose?

1984 follows Winston Smith, a low-ranking official in the regime ruling the super-state Oceana. It follows his rebellion against the party in the totalitarian society.

Winston is an intriguing character. While he talks about rebellion, his actions almost never showcase that.

However, he does raise some good questions about who has power to rebel in a totalitarian regime: “If there is hope,” wrote Winston, “it lies in the proles.”

Orwell thought if anyone can rebel, it’s those who are the lowest in hierarchy because they often have nothing to lose.

Book Vs Society: Is This Our Reality?

The novel reminds me of the world today, especially with the conflicts shredding our Southern neighbour’s house.

One of the famous satirical quotes from this book is,

“War is peace.

Freedom is slavery.

Ignorance is strength.”

The release of the Epstein files as wars take place around the world reinforces “war is peace”.

Is that what is happening in the world right now? –War as a front for something bigger?

‘Who controls the past controls the future’

Let’s talk about book bans.

Earlier this year, Alberta banned more than 150 books from school shelves, including two popular dystopian novels: Margaret Atwood’s A Handmaid’s Tale and George Orwell’s 1984.

What are we so scared of? Is it that maybe these books will show teenagers and students about ignorance and the importance of autonomy?

Personally, it is ridiculous! Because as Orwell says, “Who controls the past controls the future. Who controls the present controls the past.”

What narrative are we trying to re-write?

Our knowledge is actively harmed when governments ban books.

Please, please, please read dystopian novels. See for yourself what they say. Do you agree with the decision to ban them?