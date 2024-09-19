Student perspectives on the Bangladeshi student movement 

It’s the terror of knowing what the world is about…// Pressure on people, people on streets

Muhammad Farooq via Canva, OpenClipart-Vectors via pixabay, manipulated by Annika Hadden

Experiences, perspectives on this summer’s student movement

The Carillon recently spoke to Bangladeshi students on campus who shared perspectives on the recent Bangladeshi student movement and protests against Sheikh Hasina’s former government.

Fariya Jahan, a fourth year international Bangladeshi student pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Biology described the time during a 4-G blackout enacted by Sheikh Hasina’s government as a “horrible nightmare.” “In two words – horrible nightmare – only I was actually living it. Without even a single warning, the whole country’s network was completely cut off.

“I remember I called my sister that morning and said I will call her back later. And the next time I could talk to her was 5 days later as I wasn’t able to contact anyone from Bangladesh. I was tense, scared, and anxious, so were all the people I know who are living abroad away from family,” said Jahan.

“This blackout was also intended to conceal their human rights violations, terrorist activities, and the killing of innocent students…. There were additional reports of night attacks on institutions and hostiles targeting students,” said Nur Fatima Mim, a fourth year international student from Bangladesh studying Software Systems Development.

Students also spoke at length about a history of oppression.

“Historically, many protests have occurred in Bangladesh over [the] last 5 decades driven by a mix of political, social, and economic issues… student protests in July were initially started by dissatisfaction with a government quota system that reserved a significant portion of government jobs for special categories… This system was viewed as a way to ensure jobs for the ruling party Bangladesh Awami League’s (BAL) loyalists and exploit the system, which angered many young people who saw it as discriminatory and corrupt,” explained Jahan.

“The government announced that 56 per cent of the most lucrative government jobs would be allocated by a quota system… these reserved jobs are believed to benefit a small group affiliated with the ruling party, the Awami League,” added Fatima Mim.

The Carillon also spoke to Faiza Hanin, a first year international student in computer science, who participated in the protests in Bangladesh.

Hanin, who recently arrived in Regina, recalled her experiences in Bangladesh during the protests in conversation with the Carillon. “I was there during the protest […] the situation was so adverse that I thought that I wouldn’t be able to make it to Canada and I thought that I should drop this semester,” Hanin shared. “There [was] killing, looting and [a] massacre going on. There was no internet connection for seven days.” Despite this, Hanin stressed that “the students kept protesting because their human rights were abused by the then government.”

Hanin also spoke about Sheikh Hasina, labeling her “an autocratic ruler.” Hanin spoke about past perceptions of Hasina. “She [would] abuse people but [do so] in a way that she [would use] to show that she is doing everything for the people, for uplifting the people and for the well-being of the people.”

Hanin says this isn’t the truth, “basically she was just looting money from the people and misusing it. She used to kidnap her political rivals… one of the notorious sites regarding this protest is linked with the ‘Ayana Ghar,’ which is also known as House of Mirrors, where Hasina used to keep political rivals of the government.”

Hanin explained that the House of Mirrors, “was basically a detention center… used to make people disappear. Many important people were killed like that.”

Hanin also mentioned that there were a lot of talented people in the country without jobs and there was poverty and people suffering all while Hasina used public funds to sponsor her indulgences and personal agendas.

Hanin and her family members took part in the protests. Hanin spoke about their participation with an air of pride. “My brother [and] I… went there for the protest and my sister and my cousins, a lot of friends of mine also participated.”

Fear was a prevalent emotion during the protests, according to Hanin, who stated that “we would be so scared when any of our family members went outside… our parents were also scared but they… supported [us] a lot. There were lockdowns and curfews all over and students were being forced to leave but they were so brave… one of my friends even passed away,” shared Hanin.

“She was not a close friend but I knew her and we later found out that she was killed in the protest.”

Hanin was also aware of the movements of solidarity that were carried out by Bangladeshi students all over the world. “They have supported [us] a lot during the protests because as I told you that we didn’t have the internet connection at that time for almost one week.” Those posting information online made Hanin feel “really proud.”

“These students proved that young minds can achieve great things when put for a noble cause. After Hasina’s resignation, it was the students who came forward to help the BD army to minimize disorders in the country,” reflected Jahan.

“I feel I am actually a citizen of a free country, where I can speak my mind… this is the first time I am seeing people from all ages, social status and educational backgrounds coming together for the betterment of the country… take the protests of Bangladesh as an inspiration to fight against tyranny… As soon as you sense injustice … you mustn’t stay quiet… remember the quote by Martin Luther King Jr. ‘Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere,’” Jahan stressed.