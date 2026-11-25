Students on campus share their thoughts following the mass protests in France

Since mid-September, over 500,000 students have participated in protests in France. The protests began as a way to draw attention to the teacher shortages and have since taken over a larger array of grievances alongside an increase of support. With this support, there has been a surge of violence and push back, with protesters literally rioting and setting cars on fire.

Protesting has long been an integral part of French culture. So, that begs the question, why is this not as common here in Canada?

As a community we can make a change. -Iris Ortiz, third year arts and economics student

Student voices

“Here, everyone is so comfortable. I haven’t been [in Canada] long enough to have a full perspective, but I feel like everyone is very comfortable. They may not be that happy, but they aren’t mad enough to go out and protest,” said third year arts and economics student, Iris Ortiz.

“As a community we can make a change. All of us deserve a decent quality of life… as a citizen, we have the right to ask for it,” she said.

But why aren’t people asking for it? When you compare the draw to protest in France against the frequency here in Regina, Saskatchewan, the difference is striking, and why is that?

“I think that there’s a couple of reasons; we get some pretty nasty winters. It’s kinda hard to get people to go outside in the winter and that limits our time… so that’s like two thirds of the year gone,” said third year ceramics student, Angel Campos.

The other reason that Campos shared was the isolation many experience in the city.

“We are all kind of separated…although we have a fairly decent sized population, we are all very separated and a big part of that is because of transportation. [Also] a lot of people here in our province are fairly quiet and nice… so speaking out is kinda one of those things that are looked down on.”

Campos also expresses how, even on campus, people tend to stick to themselves.

“People don’t care about Saskatchewan enough… it’s easier to move to a different city or a different place rather than stay here. Is it really worth staying here and trying to make a change,” Lerpawwah Eh, a third year business student asked.

“There would have to be more education and less apathy, towards even just politics in general,” shared Masters in education student Kyla Mccaschin.

“I think it’s not a part of our culture,”she said, explaining why she believes there aren’t as many protests here.

“It’s quite embedded in French culture to protest. Even folks in old folks homes will protest the living conditions. It’s just a lot more acceptable there than it is here,” said Kyla.

The tear gas and the riot gear was scary, but also having so many people come together was very powerful. -Kyla Mccaschin, Masters in education student

Third year ceramics student, Angel Campos. Image: Anya Peppler

The riots

“The police are quite quick to jump into riot gear,” said Mccaschin, sharing that she participated in a protest in France following the election of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy.

“It was scary – the tear gas and the riot gear was scary. But also having so many people come together was very powerful.”

Second year film production student Fayza Bayuputri shared how the protests in Indonesia, her home country, affect how she feels about protests.

“If it is something that directly affects my life, my family’s life, or my country, I would stand by them. Back home there’s lots of protests going on with the government.”

She also shared that she would gladly join in the protests, but she’d step back if it got violent.

“If there are people dying and getting injured, I’d take a step back. I’d still support, just not in the streets,” she said.

Overall, the consensus among U of R students seems to be greatly in support of the students protesting in France. It looks like there are quite a few reasons as to why students in Regina and Saskatchewan are less inclined to pick up a sign and march for a cause.