Why blame the system but not question it?

Rise and shine, it’s a reaping day. You wake up and shower in ice-cold water. You swallow a slice of gritty bread. Then you walk to the town square to find out if your name will be called.

The “reaping” was an annual event that took place in every district before each Hunger Games, in which tributes of the upcoming Games were chosen. It serves as the opening event in the week immediately prior to the start of the Hunger Games.

How authoritarian regimes survive

This is District 12 in Suzanne Collins’ Sunrise on the Reaping, seen through young Haymitch Abernathy’s eyes. I picked up Sunrise on the Reaping thinking I was just getting Haymitch’s backstory. Instead, I got a story that reads more like a manual on how authoritarian regimes survive.

Collins opens with the philosopher David Hume, who marvelled at “the easiness with which the many are governed by the few.” The Capitol can’t police every aspect of the districts, so it gets the districts to police themselves through public opinion. Hume called this implicit submission, where citizens give up their judgements, sentiments, and passions to the ruling class to guarantee peace and protection.

Take the tesserae: extra grain and oil in exchange for extra entries into the reaping. That’s welfare built as a leash.

Posters everywhere say, “NO PEACE, NO BREAD!” They don’t threaten you. They don’t have to. They’ve already convinced you that the system sending children to their deaths is the very same one keeping you fed and safe.

So, why not run? One boy does. When Woodbine Chance’s name is called, he bolts. You’re silently rooting for him until a shot rings out from the roof of the Justice Building. Screens go dark. Haymitch is brought up to replace him. Footage is altered. Phew, that was a close one.

It only took one bullet to keep the whole square in order. I’d like to say I’d be as bold as Woodbine, but I’d probably be standing in the crowd staring at the ground like everyone else.

Haymitch notices an elevator camera placed where he can’t miss it and thinks, “They want you to know they’re watching. Or think they’re watching, even if no one is.” The camera doesn’t have to work. Like the bullet, it doesn’t have to bother watching you once you’ve started watching yourself.

It’s why I’ve never believed the argument that mass surveillance only worries people with something to hide. Look at the 2022 lawsuit against Oracle where they were accused of running a global data-brokering operation that secretly tracked and compiled detailed digital dossiers of roughly five billion people. I assume not all five billion people had something to hide in the first place.

If Hume’s theory relies on popular opinion, then propaganda and narrative control are the very apparatus that produces it. By manipulating broadcasts, editing arena footage, and curating historical narratives, the Capitol maintains control by shaping opinion so citizens view rebellion as hopeless or unnatural.

Think about the last time you rewrote an essay to match what your professor wanted to hear instead of what you actually argued. Or the time you accepted a tuition hike, an arbitrary grading rubric, a stupid dress code, or a bureaucratic runaround just because “that’s how the system works. -Arwa Ali

Controlling a fire

In the 2012 adaptation of The Hunger Games, President Snow says, “A spark is fine, as long as it’s contained.” Haymitch was a spark, proudly wearing the “troublemaker” label. So, Snow contains him through the people around him. He comes home a victor to find his house on fire, his mother and brother inside, past saving. Soon after, Lenore Dove dies in his arms.

She makes him promise to not let the sun rise on another reaping.

Earlier in the book, Haymitch says the Games will happen “sure as the sun will rise tomorrow.” Lenore Dove calls that faulty logic. The sun comes up because of nature, not because anyone decided it should.

Choice or luck?

A reaping only happens because people wake up, get dressed, and walk into the square. That’s Hume’s point in plain terms: the Capitol only has power because people treat its rules like gravity instead of a choice. By making Haymitch swear not to let the sun rise on another one, she isn’t asking him to stop the morning; she’s asking him to stop playing along.

In the epilogue, Haymitch says Katniss was “smarter than me, or luckier.” I don’t see it as a matter of luck because when Katniss held up those berries, all of Panem saw it, and the Capitol couldn’t cut it out. Haymitch’s rebellion was edited away. Hers was broadcasted.

Think about the last time you rewrote an essay to match what your professor wanted to hear instead of what you actually argued. Or the time you accepted a tuition hike, an arbitrary grading rubric, a stupid dress code, or a bureaucratic runaround just because “that’s how the system works.”

Consider the campus rule you followed without ever asking who wrote it, or the policy you hated but never pushed back against.

Nobody ordered any of it. Nobody had to!

Students outnumber the administration a thousand to one, yet we still give away our passions, judgments, and sentiments: the exact dynamic of implicit submission.

Now that you’re aware of your implicit submission… are you still going to submit?