Voters broke the president’s party hold in Washington

The midterm elections take place halfway into the four-year presidential term cycle. American citizens are able to cast their ballots for all 435 members of the House of Representatives, 35 members of the Senate, and governors in 36 states.

Voting in the midterm elections is an important act for American citizens, as they have the right to vote and express their opinion to decide which party will control both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

On Nov. 3, the Democratic Party of the United States swept the midterm elections, gaining control of both chambers of Congress, flipping stronghold Republican states to Democratic states and recording many historic firsts.

The blue wave and historic records

On Tuesday night, American citizens did not just witness a “blue wave.” Rather, it was a massive “blue landslide” or a “blue tsunami.” In U.S. politics, “red” refers to the Republican Party and “blue” refers to the Democratic Party.

The “blue wave” is a political term used in the United States during the election period in which the Democratic Party achieves a massive surge of wins in their electoral district or congressional district. This “wave” typically results in flipping governorships and Senate seats in historically red Republican states.

In this election, seven historically red-leaning Republican states flipped and broke Republican control of the Senate, including: Ohio, which has not been a democratic state since 2018; North Carolina and Iowa since 2008; Maine since 1996; and South Carolina since 1998.

The U.S. midterms produced many firsts across the nation and in office, electing the first Black, Latina, Native, Muslim, transgender, and openly gay officials to be declared winners in their states.

Keisha Lance Bottoms is the first Black female governor in U.S. history in Georgia. She won the Georgia gubernatorial election with 2.27 million votes counted.

Three more Black governors were voted in their electoral districts that night. Wes Moore won re-election in Maryland, Republican Byron Donalds in Florida, and Democrat David Crowley are the first Black governors in their respective states.

Chris Pappas, a former Democratic congressman, was voted in with 355.7K votes as senator by the people of New Hampshire, becoming the first openly gay man in U.S. Senate history. Quinnie Pérez became the first openly transgender elected official, representing her district in Florida.

Deb Haaland emerged victorious in New Mexico on Tuesday night, becoming the first female Native American governor, defeating Republican Gregg Hull. She previously was elected congresswoman and interior secretary.

Alongside her, Peggy Flanagan, hailing from the White Earth Band of Ojibwe, Minnesota, became the first Native American woman U.S. senator.

During the midterm election race, Abdul El-Sayed and Amy Acton had put up a strong fight against the smear campaign from their opponents.

Before El-Sayed became the first Muslim senator in Michigan on Tuesday, he had faced political pushback from President Donald Trump, Republican lawmakers, and his opponent Mike Rogers, questioning his Muslim faith, family background, and his stance on Israel.

Ohio’s Republican nominee for governor, Vivek Ramaswamy, ran an ad that featured Acton’s long-estranged mother, who emphasized to the citizens of Ohio to not vote for her on Election Day, labeling her as dishonest.

Their estranged relationship stems from 1978, when Acton’s stepfather was charged with sexually abusing her at the age of 12, and her mother, Donna Arthur, stayed with him until he passed away in 2004. Still, Acton won against Ramaswamy with 2.4 million votes, declaring her governor of Ohio.

I think it’s very indicative of just how bad Republicans have been doing in the states. -Seth Humney, a first year science student

The U.S-Canada relationship

As Americans watched their midterm election closely, Canadians watched right beside them. With the Democrats taking control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate in two months, Trump’s stance on the tariffs imposed on Canada may change.

Trump has continuously placed tariffs on Canadian goods starting at 50 per cent in August, with a ban on imports of Canadian goods, to which Ottawa has responded with retaliatory tariffs.

Following that month, Trump continued to ban imports of specific Canadian goods such as motorcycles and liquor. In October, Trump lifted some tariffs on Canadian exports but continued to add more tariffs on other new products.

End of Trumpism?

The impeachment of Trump remains an open question. Although the Democratic Party swept the midterm election, Trump still has power, but now with limitations.

But what are those limitations? One of the major factors triggering the “blue wave” is the costly U.S. war in Iran, which has put Americans in a difficult situation with the rising cost of living and excessive military spending. When Democrats are sworn in to Congress beginning in 2027, they have the ability to block any further funding of the war, which can cut down the length of the war.

Democrats can also aim to make the cost of living affordable again, such as negotiating healthcare funding and challenging any current bills, but Trump still has the power to veto any legislation and has threatened to use it according to his social media posts.

As the midterm election ends, many members of Trump’s Republican party have jumped off the ship, such as the top prosecutor from the United States Department of Justice (DOJ), who had handed in his resignation after the midterm race.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has come under fire when Republican Congressman Thomas Massie from Kentucky urges him to resign; as of this writing, a potential impeachment vote for Hegseth could come out in the following weeks.

I think it’s nice that there’s just more checks and balances because Trump was kind of just doing whatever he wanted. -Hugh Laurie, first year education student

Student reactions

Seth Humeny, a first year science student, and Hugh Laurie, a first year education student, said that after the midterm election, the relationship between the U.S. and Canada may not get better, but it’ll stop it from getting worse and stop further harm.

“I think it’ll cool down a little bit, but there’s still a long way to go to kind of make amends,”said Humeny.

Humeny did not watch the election live but would look up the race results from time to time that night. When asked about the reaction to the results, Humeny said it was a good thing seeing the blue wave in Congress.

“I think it’s very indicative of just how bad Republicans have been doing in the States. You know, even some of the most diehard red states managed to flip, and I think that just really speaks to how truly awful of a job Donald Trump is doing running the country,” he said.

Laurie shared the same sentiment of being happy with how the results came out for Canadians and Americans.

“I think it’s nice that there are just more checks and balances because Trump was kind of just doing whatever he wanted,”said Laurie.