From Regina Rams to CFL and NFL, Jones returns to his alma mater to give back to the

The Rams football program is known to produce well-rounded, professional football players — many are also championship winners. Some of these players include Marc Mueller, Tevaughn Campbell, Mitchell Picton, Jon Ryan, and Stefan Charles — and the list goes on.

One Rams alumnus — Brett Jones — decided to come back to his home province following his professional career and got right back to coaching for his a lma mater.

Jones grew up in Weyburn, Saskatchewan. He played minor football and, following high school graduation, came to the Rams in 2009. Jones played four seasons with the Rams, from 2009 to 2012, and later graduated from the U of R in 2019.

During his time with the Rams, Jones played 30 regular-season games, recording four solo tackles and one assisted tackle.

He earned multiple accolades during his time with the Rams, including being named a four-time Academic All-Canadian, a two-time first-team All-Canadian, Most Outstanding Lineman, Most Outstanding Student-Athlete, and Male Athlete of the Year in 2012.

Regina Rams

Jones developed his identity during his time with the Rams. Coming in fresh out of high school, it can be hard to understand who you are.

“My time with the Regina Rams was one of the greatest times I ever had in my life. I really realized who I was as a person. I really got a lot of confidence in what I was able to do. I just can’t thank the people at the Rams organization enough. It’s just such a special place to me, and why I’m so passionate about volunteering and doing all those things is because people always volunteered for me,” said Jones.

The biggest lesson Jones learned was simply how to fail.

“It’s hard when you don’t really get pushed, I guess, a lot. It was, for me, just not finding success right away in my classwork. You know, like I was still doing good, but I wasn’t doing good enough if I wanted to eventually end up going to medical school, so I needed to really pull my socks up and do better in classes. Then I got injured one year playing football, and so, I really realized what it meant to work hard and have a setback and to overcome [it],” reflected Jones.

As much as lessons had to be learned, Jones still felt the camaraderie of being a part of a team.

“Just [being] with my teammates, you know, like, late night studying in the locker room. Watching WrestleMania in April. We’d all have a potluck lunch in the facility and do that kind of thing. Like those are the best times. We would also play crib a lot,” Jones said.

My time with the Regina Rams was one of the greatest times I ever had in my life. I really realized who I was as a person. I really got a lot of confidence in what I was able to do. I just can’t thank the people at the Rams organization enough. It’s just such a special place to me, and why I’m so passionate about volunteering and doing all those things is because people always volunteered for me – Brett Jones

CFL & NFL

Leaving the University of Regina (U of R), Jones was drafted into the Canadian Football League (CFL) by the Calgary Stampeders in 2013. In 2014, Jones won a Grey Cup with the Stampeders. He was alongside his former teammate-turned-coach, Marc Mueller. Jones was not initially going to enter the CFL draft because he wanted to go to medical school.

“It’s always amazing how things work out for you in life. So, for me, like when I was coming out in the draft was the same time I had first applied to medical school and I didn’t end up getting in, but I had told teams that if I were to get into medical school, I wasn’t going to play football anymore,” Jones reflected.

As it turns out, this was a blessing in disguise. Following his time in the CFL, Jones was sought out to play in the National Football League (NFL) in the United States. He signed with the New York Giants in 2015 and played two seasons before being traded to the Minnesota Vikings in 2018, where he played through 2020. Jones played a total of 61 games, starting in 19 of them.

The CFL and NFL have very different structures of play. The rules are different, and even field sizes change. This was not an easy transition for Jones.

“It was probably the toughest transition I’ve ever had to do, both professionally and just in life in general. Moving to a new country, meeting brand new people playing a game that, as close as it was to being Canadian football, there’s still a large difference between the CFL rules and the NFL rules. Especially for a lineman with no yard and those things. So there was a lot of learning to be done, and really challenged me,” Jones said.

For Jones, knowing other Canadians going through the same struggles made for a fun connection with opposing players. For example, Jon Ryan and Luke Willson are both Canadians who were adjusting to the NFL as well, and both played for the Seattle Seahawks. There are even photos on Instagram showing the three standing on the field holding a Canadian flag.

Ryan has ties to the U of R, while Jones knew Willson’s brother before meeting Willson himself. Jones maintains contact with both of them. Jones is also one of the big reasons Willson came to this past Rams Spring Camp in May, thanks to his appearance on Willson’s podcast Film Never Lies. Jones is excited to see how Canadian players impact the NFL going forward.

“There’s lots of Canadians [who] get a chance to play now, and lots of them are going to those bigger schools and doing some of that stuff in the NCAA and making an impact right away so I think you’re going to see more and more Canadians get an opportunity because there’s a lot of talent up here. It’s really cool,” Jones said.

…not only were they trying to build them as good football players, but good men [who] could work in the community and give back. –Brett Jones

It’s a family business

Like many Rams players, the program is a family affair. Jones’ wife, Amy Cross, now also volunteers with the team, selling merchandise during games, and often brings along their young son, John.

“If it wasn’t for me going to the U of R… that’s where I met my wife, [was] while I was playing there, so if I went to a different school, maybe I wouldn’t have even met my wife,” Jones said.

It is not just the older Jones who donned the Rams horns; his younger brother, Scott, played for the Rams from 2016 to 2018 as a tight end. Scott is now a pharmacist. Jones’ sister, Chelsea, is the marketing manager for the Rams and oversees their social media feeds and event management.

“Getting to see my sister and the passion she has for the program is really special. She knows what she wants, and she does such a great job with the marketing and I couldn’t be more proud,” said Jones.

What now?

Following Jones’ retirement, he moved back to Regina and returned to coach the Rams. He joined the staff in 2023 as an offensive line coach and still holds the position to date.

Jones felt it was important to come back to the program that meant so much to him.

“Ultimately, at the end of the day, that was always the identity of what the Rams were. They have the Rams board of directors, and all those volunteers are there to serve those young men [who] put the horns on each and every week and give them the best experience because, not only were they trying to build them as good football players, but good men [who] could work in the community and give back. I think we have a really rich tradition of that so it’s fun to be part of,” Jones said.

Alongside coaching, Jones is also pursuing a Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree at the University of Saskatchewan (USask) and is currently completing his clinical rotations at Regina General Hospital (RGH).

On Sept. 24, 2026, Jones was also awarded the Outstanding Young Alumni Award from the U of R because of his athletic and academic achievements, along with his passion for giving back to his community. Jones was among six alumni award recipients recognized alongside three Sports Hall of Fame inductees.

Other award winners included:

Merrilee Rasmussen: Lifetime Achievement

Lowell Dean: Distinguished Professional

Bruce Anderson: Humanitarian & Community Service

Jodie Metcalfe Bray: Dr. Robert & Norma Ferguson Outstanding Service Award

Yiyu Yao: Academic Professional

Sports Hall of Fame inductees: