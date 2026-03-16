U of R lab develops app for diagnosing mental health issues

Students now have an app to check in with mental health in between scrolling instagram and ignoring assignments. Photo credit: Merica Weslowski, manipulated by Canva

Students now have an app to check in with mental health in between scrolling instagram and ignoring assignments. Photo credit: Merica Weslowski, manipulated by Canva

Being private and personalized, the app could be the first step toward better mental health

A University of Regina (U of R) lab developed an evidence-based screening app to help people with their mental health. The psychological trauma and stress systems lab developed the app last year. The lab is said to be able to screen users for mental health illnesses like post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, and depression among others.

A U of R psychology professor and lead researcher of the lab Dr. R. Nicholas Carleton stated in U of R’s official news release that, “providing public safety personnel with accessible, evidence-based tools like this can make a significant difference in improving mental health outcomes.”

The release also stated that users will be able to undergo the screening process anytime online. Post assessment, they will “receive personalized recommendations for mental health support, helping them access the right resources at the right time.”

Student perspectives on the app

When the Carillon asked students about the app, some thought it was a good idea while others reported not having heard of it.

“This app seems like it could be beneficial for people who may feel unsure of where to start in dealing with their mental health struggles,” said Sarah Meeches, a third-year social work student.

Meeches said she has been dealing with her own struggles, and added that being able to conduct regular check-ins will be a great help.

“I’ve been on a waitlist to see someone for a year now, and it has been tough because I want to have an answer and a list of solutions to help combat my struggles,” she expressed.

Second-year psychology student Nicole Blatta, who was diagnosed with depression two years ago, said that she wishes this app was created years ago.

“When I heard about this app, I thought this is awesome because there is a lot of anxiety that stems from talking about mental health for some people,” she said.

Blatta added how the conversation surrounding mental health, although getting better, is still a difficult topic for people.

“I feel there is still a lot of stigmatization and people who fear seeking help due to [the] fear of being shut down or told they are just being dramatic,” Blatta said.

Meeches and Blatta have been battling with their individual well-being and said that screening for diagnoses is helpful in building an action plan for seeking help. Some students however, expressed some doubts about the app’s utility.

“It’s difficult because I feel as though this screening app doesn’t really do much in terms of detecting mental illnesses and giving solutions,” said second-year English student Austin Ford.

Aside from going to therapy or taking prescription drugs, Ford says that he doesn’t understand the benefits of the app and that people could just keep going to doctors and get the same results.

“Even though the app will personalize recommendations for you, the solutions are always the same which still doesn’t work for many people,” he said.

This app seems like it could be beneficial for people who may feel unsure of where to start in dealing with their mental health struggles,” – Sarah Meeches, third-year social work student.

Stigma surrounding mental health

Students also had mixed response with respect to the long term success of the app.

“It’s tough to predict given there are still a lot of people who fear opening up and seeking help,” said Meeches.

She added how this is especially true for a lot of her male friends who would prefer not to deal with their mental health.

“For a lot of men, they have grown believing that their internal struggles are not important and that they need to tough it out, which is why they don’t talk about their issues,” Meeches said.

Growing demand support

Mental health has started to become a more widely accepted topic of discussion. Some students feel that with the personalization and privacy that the app offers, some people may embark upon their own journeys of better managing their mental health.

“I know a lot of friends who would probably love to use this app, as it would really help them to check in and see how they are doing,” Blatta said.

The ability to check in by engaging in an assessment as opposed to having to schedule a time with a professional was the highlight for some students. They acknowledged and appreciated the efforts of the lab to create an initiative that can potentially make getting a diagnosis easier.

While others like Ford believes that people should just keep going to professionals instead of trying to engage in a self-assessment.

With the growing conversation around mental health and well-being there is certainly a growing demand for accessible services. Especially for students who more commonly struggle with mental health issues like anxiety and depression.

Digital tools like the this app may help bridge the gap between when help is sought and when it is available by offering immediate and private self-assessments. While it cannot replace professional treatment, the app may serve as the first step for many students who are hesitant or unsure about reaching out for help.