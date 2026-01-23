Tired of doomscrolling? Check out some local events!

What better way to manage screen time than dressing up to the nines and attending an event! Photo credit: Wichai leesawatwong from Foxyard studio, NunDigital, via Canva manipulated by Annika Hadden

A list of events to attend for some in person and off the screen engagement

If you’re looking to satisfy your boredom, here is a list of events to fill up your calendar from January to February.

Student-hosted events

The English Students’ Association (ESA) is hosting ‘Muses of Monday’ a series of writing sessions starting on Jan. 26 from 4:15 to 6:45 p.m. It will be held in room 318 in the Administration Humanities (AdHum) building. The ESA wrote to the Carillon that attendees can expect 45 minute “creative writing sprints” with 15 minute breaks.

Students of all departments are welcome to join the event and tea will be served. If you miss the first writing session, there will be others on Feb. 9, Feb. 23, and Mar 9. The ESA will also be hosting a cash-only book sale on Jan. 29 and Jan. 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Riddell Centre.

The Mathematics, Actuarial Science, and Statistics’ Students society (MASS) is hosting a paint night on Jan. 23 from 6 to 9 p.m. in room 191 in the Education building. There is a $20 registration fee that includes the materials to be used and there will be a paint tutorial to follow during the event. To register, follow the link on their Instagram (@mass.uregina).

On Feb. 7, the fourth annuals Science gala is being held at The Atlas Hotel with doors opening at 6 p.m. The gala is a collaboration between the Science Students’ society (SSS), the Psychology Students’ Association (PSA), the Biology Undergrad & Grad society (BUGS), the Pre-dentistry club, the Biochemistry & Chemistry students, the Premed club, the D.M. Kent Club of Earth Sciences, and the Computer Science Students’ Society.

To purchase tickets, visit the link on their Instagram (@ureginasss) before 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 1. There will be dinner served, a bar for attendees 19 and older, music, trivia, and prizes.

The UR Improv 2 team will continue hosting their improv practice this winter semester, they are open for all students to join. It will run on Wednesday afternoons from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday evenings from 6 p.m to 8 p.m. Follow their Instagram (@urimprov2) for updates on location.

Off campus events

Silent Book Club YQR is just as the name suggests! Their events are free and allow readers to gather and bring their own chosen book to read quietly for an hour. Afterwards, individuals can choose to mingle or discuss their book with the group.

Get updated about when and where their next event will be held through their Instagram (@silentbookclubyqr) or Facebook page. There is no membership required, but everyone is encouraged to RSVP. Simply express your interest in joining through their Discord or shoot them a direct message on Instagram. Their next silent reading event is expected to be held at the central branch location of Regina Public Library (RPL) on Jan. 22 at 6 p.m.

Looking to catch up on that show everyone’s been talking about? The Q Night Club & Lounge will be screening all six episodes of Heated Rivalry starting at 6 p.m. on Feb. 1.

If you’re wanting a week filled with movies, the Regina Public Library has a great selection of films in different genres to choose from! Shelby Oaks, The Cat in the Hat, Felidae, One Battle After Another, Soul on Fire, and The Truman Show are amongst the list of films being shown at the central RPL film theatre in January.

Lastly, since it’s time for winter fun, get ready for another round of FROST Regina starting on Feb. 6. Expect the Frost Circuit, Rink skating on Wascana Lake and at the City Square, the Crokicurl Bonspiel, wagon rides at the Legislative Building, Disney’s Frozen at the Globe Theatre, and complimentary hot chocolate.

There are many events coming in the following weeks, so buckle up for an exciting January and February!