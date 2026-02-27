InspirED Sask is spreading warmth this February

U of R students gather to make mittens for the unhoused

On Feb. 9, about 30 students gathered in the La Cité building to sew mittens for those in need.

The Warming Hearts and Hands event was pioneered by InspirED, a student-led non-profit organization. The Carillon was able to witness its success, and event coordinator, Kira Dureault and a few participants shared their thoughts about the event.

Photo credit: Lee Lim

Sharing the warmth

InspirED’s initiative for February is to warm up the community. The Warming Hearts and Hands event welcomed participants with different levels of sewing skills to help make pairs of mittens. Dureault, who sews as a hobby, said that she prepared a pattern that only required the simplest technique. The organization bought fabric in bulk, which produced 36 pairs of mittens that were sent off to the Carmichael Outreach.

Jayden Perry was amongst the participants that came after stumbling upon the event poster on campus. “I enjoyed [the event], I think it’s a cute idea and it felt really welcoming, and they have snacks and drinks,” said Perry.

He said that it was his first time hearing about InspirED and he is considering joining their volunteer list. ‘’I hope that some people get warm hands. It’s very cold here and it’s hard to be unhoused in Regina, so stuff like this is nice.”

Eliza Thorson, who was already familiar with the organization, said that the event helped to spread awareness and that there are people outside in the cold that need support. “The smallest thing we can do is [make] mittens, so might as well do it,” she said.

On Feb. 27, InspirED will host Wings for Warmth at the Break Pool Hall from 7 to 11 p.m. “It is going to involve a fun social night with the goal of raising money that we can donate [to a cause] that helps those who are out in the cold,” said Dureault. “There will also be a drop off process, you can bring extra mitts, scarves, winter jackets, and hopefully we can also bring that up to a charity.”

Get InspirED

Having started in Sept. 2024, this student-run organization continues to grow the scope in their initiatives. Throughout December and January, their main focus was food insecurity.

They partnered with Trifon’s at the University of Regina (U of R) for their Pizza With a Purpose event. “[Trifon’s] was super open to the event. They loved it,” said Dureault. “We made coupons and whoever brought food [or a cash donation] was welcome to get a slice of pizza.”

Altogether, InspirED raised $171.25 and the non-perishable goods were donated to the Community Fridge, which they do monthly runs for and have a good relationship with. Dureault hopes that they can continue to raise funds throughout the year in order to sustain it.

She says that there is a very progressive community at the U of R that are looking for change and a better society.

Photo credit: Lee Lim

“Our biggest goal is to try to be open and accepting to anybody who wants to help. Anybody with a big heart is welcome to come to our events and participate.”

She says that everything InspirED has accomplished is mindblowing, and has shown her the value of community. “[There’s] so many people that want to do good things, they just don’t know how. I think being an open, young, and spry group is how we can grow and better our community.”

During her time with the organization, Dureault hopes to bring more social and educational events that take the scariness out of participating in activism. Those who are looking to volunteer will be added to a mailing list. A form can be found on their Instagram @inspiredsask and website.