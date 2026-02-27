SK Ballroom comes to Regina to give you life

An effort toward providing safe spaces and preserving queer history

A year of planning and outreach has blossomed into a program that brings a special third space for queer people in Saskatchewan. Funded by Dance Saskatchewan and Remai Modern, SK Ballroom is providing educational workshops and a chance to walk a ball in Regina and Saskatoon.

On Jan. 27, a Vogue workshop led by Legendary Canadian Father Twysted Miyake-Mugler took place at the University of Regina (U of R). The Carillon was able to speak to the artist behind SK Ballroom and those at the event.

Having instructors like this who know the history and are part of the history across Canada, we get to understand the culture… and when we have that understanding, it makes the dance so much fuller.” -Senyo Akakpo

A product of curiosity

Multi-disciplinary artist and University of Saskatchewan (U of S) studio arts student Aldeneil Española has always been interested in the ballroom scene. After seeing his friends walk the balls, he was inspired to create a project.

“I came at it from an artistic perspective. I was trying to make an exhibition out of it and I was trying to do all these things that actually don’t exist within the ballroom,” said Española.

Mentor Ralph Escamillan was able to help Española draft a program that aligns with the ballroom world. He then pitched it to the Remai Modern, which ended up connecting Española to Dance Saskatchewan. Both are currently partners of the program.

Urban and hip-hop artist Senyo Akakpo is an outreach and program coordinator from Dance Saskatchewan. He shared that they wanted to bring the queer community an opportunity to dance and learn about the culture of Vogue and ballroom.

“We see all these moves online in different spaces and we don’t really have the context of where they came from,” said Akakpo. “Having instructors like this who know the history and are part of the history across Canada, we get to understand the culture […] and when we have that understanding, it makes the dance so much fuller.”

Photo credit: Carey Shaw

By queer people, for queer people

The workshop held at the U of R in Jan. consisted of Commentating 101 and an intensive course on Vogue Femme.

Commentating 101 gave the participants an introduction to hosting a ball. They learned how to set and guide the energy of the room. Then, the group explored the elements and techniques of Vogue Femme such as catwalk, duckwalk, dips, hands, and floor performance. Participant Vuyo Ginindza says that he came to know ballroom through FX’s Pose and that evening was only his second time voguing.

“It feels like an act of rebellion, [like] I’m going to step into this place and own it, be free, and have fun in it,” said Ginindza. “There’s a history. It started as a resistance, as a way to [say that] we exist.”

He advises those who are hesitating to participate to do it for themselves and to come and have a good time. “You’ll be scared for the rest of your life. Living in fear isn’t healthy.”

Workshop leader Twysted, who has been voguing for almost 20 years, says that the group that evening had the best type of attitude and spirit that is wanted from an emerging scene.

Photo credit: Carey Shaw

“There was no sitting on the sidelines, that type of energy is rare. That level of safety is rare. I just really loved that,” he said. “New people who came by chance and said they were just exploring or they have no idea what ballroom is. They had this real intention to be a part of ballroom the way they were engaged in the class.”

Twysted says one can expect to feel that they can go into the world fearlessly from ballrooms. “There’s nothing like an empowered trans woman walking in a transphobic space where they know people don’t want to see them. But when you know you’re that [girl], you walk into those spaces with your head held up.”

He says that Regina and Saskatoon can expect to see a radical change because of the empowered younger generation that are setting the ground for it. “I expect Regina and Saskatoon to burn.”

It feels like an act of rebellion, [like] I’m going to step into this place and own it, be free, and have fun in it.” – Vuyo Ginindza

Moving history, pushing boundaries

What started out as a personal pursuit for Española became a way for other queer folks to have a social environment where exploring creativity, learning passed-down knowledge, and creating their chosen family is at its heart. Española said it has a way of changing life, and it touched his after understanding the different layers in ballroom.

“Ballroom thinks of a gathering as a function, the houses are really a chosen family,” said Española. “As queer people, we’re so much more aware of what [that] means than a cis straight person [who] don’t have that kind of nuance in terms of how family functions in a queer person’s life.”

For Española, SK Ballroom brings a primary space for queer people that is often missing in Saskatchewan. He says that walking a ball can be a place to practice but to also compete with each other, like a sport.

“The category of realness embraces being able to pass. At first in my head, it seems a little bit backwards, but there is nuance to it. There’s different ways somebody can walk the street in a much safer way [than] by conforming. It’s a skill […] it’s something that affirms somebody’s identity, and that is something quite celebrated within ballroom.”

Española says that he is working towards growing and sustaining the program. Soon, he will be offering mentorships for those interested in keeping it going.

Photo credit: Carey Shaw

“It’s not always that institutions are going to want to support us, so right here and now, when we have the support, we need to keep the momentum going,” said Española. “The people who have attended the workshops now feel like they have the power and agency to keep it going regardless of who’s supporting it. I need people to step up and carry the torch with me.”

SK Ballroom is wide open for those who are looking to learn and go home feeling enriched. They are currently working towards hosting a ball in June and, in the meantime, there are Vogue open sessions at the U of R from 6 to 8 p.m. on Mar. 6, Apr. 1, and May 13.



They’re also bringing the category of Bizarre on Feb. 25, led by Legendary Godmother Moohk Louboutin Miyake-Mugler. Attendants can learn how to build their own outfits and how to walk the fashion world. To stay updated about their future events, follow them on Instagram @skballroom or send them a message to be added onto the mailing list.