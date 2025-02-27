The on-campus and off-campus housing debate

Where are students living?

At the University of Regina, students face a yearly dilemma; to live in the comfort of warm, all-youcan-eat on-campus life or try the wild, unpredictable, sometimes freezing moments of off- campus life. It is a decision that determines whether you have a room to yourself or share a washing machine with 57 other people. Whether on-campus convenience or off-campus freedom, this decision really shapes your university experience.

The Uof R offers a variety of on-campus housing options; Kisik Towers, College West, Wapka and Paskwaw towers. On-campus housing offers a great social atmosphere and the convenience of being close to lectures without having to plow through snow.

To live on campus is the first choice for all first-year students who do not live in Regina and need time to get used to the city and university. For these students, living on campus means getting to class in five minutes without freezing in the cold and taking advantage of the excellent facilities like the gym, cafeteria and the Lazy Owl (an all-time favourite for all university students).

“I love living on campus because of all the connections I get to build, I am always in class on time because it’s right there as well as I am surrounded by the library and everything is very accessible,” said third-year education student Jaida Smith.

Another great benefit of living on campus is the wonderful student community. You can attend social events and study groups are always happening, it becomes increasingly easier to meet new people and build connections. For Kiara Rennie, a second-year education student, the social atmosphere is a big advantage. “I like meeting people from different study programs,” Rennie said. “It is much easier to join clubs and meet like-minded people, go to events and meet people.”

However, as with any living situation, living on campus comes with its potential drawbacks. The most annoying situation students face is when the fire alarms ring at night. Smith pointed out that it is difficult to wait out in the cold till until the alarm is turned off. Meanwhile, people living off campus do not face this situation and can sleep in peace.

For these students, living off campus is the best option because of affordability, privacy and a home-like atmosphere. Living off campus means more space to yourself, your own kitchen and the freedom to set your place up your way. It also means a life away from university and getting to think about other hobbies and interests. For students who value their privacy and freedom, living off campus is the best option. It offers a great escape from hectic university life. No one wants to do their mental health walks around lecture halls.

However, the downside is the isolation students can experience . Unlike the students that live on campus, they might not be able to make connections with likeminded people and find it harder to attend events that happen after school hours. Travelling back to campus for an event if you do not have a car can be a struggle during winter. This leads to students missing campus events r that might help them stay connected.

Making the decision where to live depends on what each person values. Most students thrive on meeting people regularly and the convenience of on-campus living. While other students prefer living off campus to have a more silent atmosphere and the comfort of being surrounded by your own set-up. Both options come with their own set of pros and cons, and students need to carefully weigh factors like cost, convenience, personal preferences and social events. Living on campus means easy access to classes, libraries and campus events and is much safer. However, it can come at a premium price and the living spaces might feel less private.

In contrast, living off campus provides more independence and often more affordable rent. Students enjoy more privacy and comfort, but they may face additional costs like utilities and longer commutes. And let’s be realistic; in Saskatchewan’s winter, that extra 15-minute walk from your off-campus apartment can feel like a trek to the North Pole. Walking in subzero temperatures can make you yearn for the heated residence halls with a campus cafe five minutes away. Who doesn’t like Starbucks on the way to Archer library?

Most students like to live on campus in their first year and once they get to know their way around campus and the city, they move off campus for privacy and affordability. The most important thing is that students find an option that suits them