The new faces of the Fifth Parallel Gallery

With student directors as enthusiastic as these two, Brandi Heilman (left) and Siddharth Basu Roy (right), the gallery is in good hands. Photo credit: Lee Lim

In conversation with the new student director and assistant director of the U of R gallery

An oasis for every art lover can be found in all its glory at the Riddell Centre in the University of Regina (U of R). The Fifth Parallel Gallery is known by many to exhibit works done by students. Last fall, director Brandi Heilman and assistant director Siddharth Basu Roy officially took on their new roles at the gallery.

Back to where it all started

Over the course of their university careers, both Heilman’s and Basu Roy’s works have been shown in exhibitions at the Fifth Parallel Gallery. Heilman recalls being part of an exhibition that opened in Feb. 2025 entitled It Came From The Basement. At the time, she had been working in her previous position as the assistant director of the gallery. She confessed that she had passed on submitting her works to open calls before this printmaking exhibition. “I was too scared to submit one, [until] the curator, Spencer Atkins, came to [talk to] me,” she said.

Basu Roy shares his colleague’s feelings of uncertainty and said that most artists suffer through imposter syndrome. “Like Brandi, I was a little scared of the gallery,” said Basu Roy. “Personally, I’m more of an artist who doesn’t really like my own stuff most of the time.” In Jan. 2025, his works joined a representational painting exhibition called In This Moment.

Behind the curtains

Heilman and Basu Roy are both art students of the Media, Art, and Performance (MAP) faculty. In 2024, Heilman saw the job posting for the assistant director of the gallery and thought that it would be a great opportunity to work within the field. “I was working at a gas station once a week, making little money,” she said. “I just kind of went for it and got the job.”

She went on to transition into her current role after receiving encouragement from the previous director. “I [didn’t] know if I really [wanted] to do it […] After the interviews, I was told that I [had] the most experience in the position, and here I am, making sure this place doesn’t burn down.”

The role of the assistant director, which Basu Roy has taken over, includes designing posters, gallery sitting, handling their social media, gallery maintenance, and attending receptions. Basu Roy says that his workload cannot compare to what Heilman deals with.

While the director also shares the bulk of the assistant’s work, daily operations like annual budgets, finances, and organizing events fall under Heilman’s responsibilities. Basu Roy admits that having a lesser workload drove him to go for the position.

“I actually applied for the director position, then I got a reply that [said] the [position] was given to Brandi and [asked if] I want to apply for the assistant director,” he said. “I was like, great! Even less responsibility. I’ll do it! Now I see Brandi work and it’s like, I can’t ever do that.”

If you’re an artist, you [don’t] need to bring anything except your art. Bring yourself [and] give your time, that’s it.” -Siddharth Basu Roy

Setting the stage

Another major task for Heilman and Basu Roy is to go through exhibition proposals and arrange for when they happen. Heilman says that they are focused on supporting current students but the exhibition proposal guidelines allow for practising artists outside the university as well. They are also open to non-visual art students and welcomes everyone from the MAP faculty or those with a strong concept and exhibition statement to come out and submit a proposal.

Both Heilman and Basu Roy work to give support to the chosen artist(s). “First thing we do is check to see if they are ready, what kind of time slot they want during the semester,” said Heilman. “Then we provide them with an exhibition checklist. [It] tells them exactly what they need and when it’s due, so we can have it ready for the opening.”

The gallery can help set up lighting, make labels, and promotional posters on social media. However, they do require the artist’s availability for sitting in the gallery during their exhibition. “Just ask! If you’re an artist, you [don’t] need to bring anything except your art. Bring yourself [and] give your time, that’s it,” said Basu Roy.

Now comfortable in their roles, Heilman and Basu Roy reminisced about their first time setting up an exhibition. After a class trip to Japan led by professor Robert Truszkowski, the exhibition titled Let’s go to Kyoto, too!! opened in September. While also being part of the show, it allowed for Heilman and Basu Roy to take their first steps into their positions. They had to figure out how to showcase over 30 artworks, which resulted in one of their most packed receptions.

Currently, there is an exhibition proposal call for the spring/summer semester and they encourage students who have not had their works shown in the gallery to apply.

“When I got [my art] into the gallery, it made me more confident. I hope that [it can] be replicated for other people who are also in the space,” said Basu Roy.