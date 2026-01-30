Dive into history of Canada with U of R President Jeff Keshen and prof. Raymond Blake

Co-authored book on Canadian history published in the History in 15 series

A new book, a long time friendship

Over the Christmas break, University of Regina (U of R) professor Raymond Blake and President Dr. Jeff Keshen released their book, A History of Canada in 15 Moments, Making and Remaking a Nation since 1867, as part of Bloomsbury Publishing’s History in 15 series. The series covers a vast series of topics ranging from the history of nations to history of cultural cuisines compiled into 15 essay-style sections.

Dr. Keshen and Dr. Blake have been longtime colleagues and friends. Both were supervised by the same supervisor for their respective PhDs at York University in Ontario.

Dr. Blake, a professor in the faculty of arts at the U of R, specializes in Canadian history, focusing on twentieth century politics and nationalism. He was recently awarded the Shaughnessy Cohen Prize for his work on how Canadian prime ministers shaped the country’s national identity.

University of Regina President Dr. Jeff Keshen has a PhD in history. His areas of focus were war and conflict, particularly in a Canadian context.

It is important to know your history. I feel that more and more today.” -Jeff Keshen

Picking the right moments

The idea for the book started to develop when Dr. Blake approached Dr. Keshen with the idea to write a book that could be used in a Canadian history class with 15 modules and 15 chapters. History of Canada not being the History in 15 series also motivated them to work on the project.

The book covers events from the 1800s all the way to the Covid-19 Truckers’ Convoy of 2022. It was important to both authors that the events they chose show the cause and effect aspects behind historical events.

“We try to weave a narrative which shows causation [and] why things change. How do we go from A to B? So that’s the type of historians that we are. We think it’s very important to give a general understanding, to give a story,” Dr. Keshen remarked in a conversation with the Carillon.

Unfortunately, some events had to be left out. The two authors did not have a preconceived list but developed it through the drafting process. One event that did not make it into the book but that Dr. Keshen thought could make an interesting addition was former prime minister Justin Trudeau’s boxing match in 2012.

When Trudeau was a young member of Parliament in Quebec he participated in a charity boxing match in Ottawa, Ontario. The event raised money for the Ottawa Regional Cancer Foundation and ultimately raised Trudeau to status. He fought the current Canadian politician, Patrick Brazeau, and won.

“I thought it would have been a brilliant chapter! It would have been funny!” Dr. Keshen reflected.

The 15 sections are divided based on each author’s interests. For example, Blake focuses on Canadian policy, writing the chapters on the Charter of Rights and Freedoms and free trade. Keshen, meanwhile, wrote chapters on topics such as the Saskatchewan doctors strike in the 1960s, marriage equality, and the 2022 truckers convoy.

Dr. Keshen noted that the chapters he enjoyed writing the most are the ones he got to really dig into and learn more about. “I was assigned the chapter, and it’s a story that’s still unfolding before the courts. It was the truckers strike. That introduced me to all the debates that were going on at the time with regard to Covid and all the thoughts of what the government was doing, and conspiracies. [Also] the implementation of the Emergencies Act.”

Check it out!

While most students know him as the bench boss of the university, or perhaps have seen him at a Cougars or Rams game, Dr. Keshen has hobbies outside of school, just like us!

“I love musicals,” said Dr. Keshen to the Carillon. “We did see Wicked and Wicked [for good]. I like Wicked one more than Wicked two. I like Elphaba more than Glinda. I think she has a stronger voice. I wanted to be a sportscaster when I was growing up, but I was not a very good athlete, but I do love watching sports. I [also] absolutely love movies!”

Additionally, Dr. Keshen possesses a passion for history. He encouraged everyone to take a look into their country’s history and outlined the importance of knowledge in our ever changing world.

“It is important to know your history. I feel that more and more today. Yes, it’s important to know your country’s history, Canadian history. But I think it’s more widely important to have a sense of the past because we seem to be forgetting an awful lot of things that we’re in danger of, kind of, repeating.”

Dr. Blake and Dr. Keshen’s book is available through Bloomsbury publishing, Amazon, Indigo Chapters, and most other major book retailers.