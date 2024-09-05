Student journalism must continue

Maybe one reason some people do not like libraries is that you can read there for free.

Why care about your student newspaper?

Life is unique. No one will ever live the same life as someone else. There are simply too many variables. Ever listened to that song, “Unwritten” by Natasha Bedingfield? That’s the point I’m trying to make.

There is no one who knows what it means to be you better than yourself and no one who knows what it’s like to be a student at the University of Regina better than a student at the University of Regina. There’s no one who knows your interests quite like you do and there’s no one who knows exactly the same things you know who learned them all the exact same way.

This is why it’s important that student journalism continue. No one but current students can think, write, read, or experience the world like a modern student. How could they, when their experience is not as a student?

Journalism is about truth. Student journalism is then about the truth of students.

So, what is your truth? What is the truth of the world that you experience? Can you prove that’s the truth? So, prove it.

Last volume, I wrote an article on the importance of journalism to democracy. But the Carillon isn’t just journalism, it’s student journalism. A paper by students, for students.

Do you have an insight into something that you believe people aren’t considering when they really should? Mayhaps it’s time to write that op-ed article and show people why they should consider that insight.

Is there something big going on around the university, an event or game that you’re going to? Why not write a community article on what happened and include a list of similar events that people who enjoy that sort of event could attend after reading your article?

Do you want to learn how to write an article for the news section from start to finish? Reach out to our news editor at news@carillonregina.com and ask, or even pitch a story you want to chase!

Student journalism is important as a tool for growth and ensuring student voices are heard. It’s not guaranteed that your article will be published by a company outside the university. We, however, will do everything in our power to see your article make it into the hands of others.

We will guide you as much as we can, we will help you hone your writing, we want to see you succeed. Your commitment to us is our commitment to you.

Student journalism is an opportunity to have important conversations in a safe environment. It’s an opportunity to show the world your thoughts, your interests, your creativity, and your professionalism. It’s an opportunity to spread the word about something others may not have heard of yet due to running in different circles or a lack of mainstream media coverage.

Student journalism is diverse, rigorous, and hard work. It is work that needs to continue because it is journalism by and for students, those who want to learn about the world and the way it works.

Being a student, doing student journalism, is not something to be ashamed of. Everyone is always learning, and if they’re not, they’re doing something wrong. So, join us as student journalists. Learn from each other, educate each other, get involved in your community, and grow as people.