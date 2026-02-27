Regina transit looking at a prospective 10% increase in fares

Waiting for the bus may soon cost more than patience, as Regina weighs a transit fare hike. Photo credit: Joshua Potter

U of R students predict affordability concerns for those relying on the transit system

City proposes fare increase

The City of Regina announced a proposal that would see a fare increase of 10 per cent for the city’s public transport system. The decision which was proposed and passed in the 2026-2027 budget discussion is yet to be in effect depending on whether or not the council passes an updated bylaw.

Multiple news outlets including CTV news, CJME 980, and the Regina Leader Post, reported in councillor Shanon Zachidniak remark that the proposal was “proposed and approved without any consultation for transit riders.”

If the proposed fare increase is indeed put into effect, many students fear they will be unable to afford paying the increased fares. Right now, a single ticket cash fare for a post-secondary student is $3.25. The U of R U-Pass costs students $90 per semester.

Students worry about affordability

“The bus is essential for getting to school and around the city. By increasing the price, the city is making life more difficult for people,” said Nicholas Serrano, a third year psychology student at the University of Regina (U of R).

Serrano said that he’s on a tight budget per month that he must stick to for things like living expenses, groceries, travel expenses. He expressed life being “too expensive.”

“The moment I go over my set budget, I’ll be in deep trouble.” He added that he considers the bus fares to be already expensive and increasing the fee further might make it unaffordable.

Serrano also said if this took effect, he would need to get a second job in order to cover the additional cost. “Although I have student loans, a part time job, I’m barely surviving. Any cost increase would become detrimental.”

When the Carillon asked how else the newly increased fee would affect students, second year education student Ethan Holmes said that it would make the city less accessible.

“The bus is already so inaccessible, whether that’s due to affordability or weather conditions, that by increasing the price even more, I just don’t know how I am going to get around.”

Holmes mentioned hearing that the newly proposed fee would be good financially for the city but like Serrano it would make him have to prioritize his living essentials. The financial benefit that Holmes referred to is the extra $585,000 that the city would be bringing in as a result of this as per the reports by SaskToday.

“I don’t care whether the city is making extra money, what I care about is how this will negatively affect my life,” he said. The frustration that Holmes expressed is shared by many students.

Serrano expressed that he “doesn’t understand” why the city is choosing to make an essential aspect of living in Regina more expensive.

“I hope this new fee doesn’t come into effect and that enough people push back on this shameful proposal by the city.”

Holmes echoed that statement by saying they should be looking to make life easier for people and not more difficult.

“You see the prices of everything are going up, which is so frustrating to see, the city is focused on looking for ways to make things more cost friendly.”

Whether it be the increased dependence of people on food banks or higher payments for rent and bills, both Holmes and Serrano said that some things need to change in order for people to stay afloat.

“I don’t really know what can be done at this point, but we have to start finding solutions and [find them] fast,” said Holmes.

Safety concerns remain

In addition to affordability concerns, first-year fine arts student Anna Hawthorne believes this would also decrease the quality of transit experience.

“I take the bus every day, and I can say how scary it already is, especially as a girl. So not only do I have to deal with creepy people, but now I may have to pay more just to get to where I need to go,” said Hawthorne.

According to Hawthorne, she feels unsafe while riding the bus which she says is a common fear for many other women. She said that the increased fare would be another element for disliking the transit system.

“I already don’t like taking the bus because it’s unsettling. So not only would the price increase [prevent] some people from being able to ride, but the safety element will stay the same,” she said.

Hawthorne’s concerns about safety is not lost upon the city. According to a CBC article written by Jeffery Tram in 2025 there has been a 74 per cent increase in transit incidents since 2019. Incidents include harassment, verbal violence, sexual misconduct among others.

Where do we go from here?

If the proposed transit fare increase is in fact approved at the next council meeting, it will be in effect from April 1, 2026. This would mean that the students who pay for the U-Pass through the U of R will not see an increased fee on their student accounts right away unless they take spring/summer courses and opt for the spring/summer pass. Others will see the increase in the amount they pay for their U-Pass in the subsequent fall and winter semesters.

Students call for solutions

Raising the price for bus fares could make life more difficult for students at the U of R and other city residents who rely on the transit services. With the cost of living going up each year, paying more just to utilize an essential service might force some to skip classes or work.

As Serrano put it, he, like many other people, may need to get second jobs just to get around. Decreased affordability in addition to poor safety will only amplify the dissatisfaction amongst the transit riders.

Students like Serrano, Holmes, and Hawthrone, as well as other citizens of Regina, expect affordable rides, safer travelling experiences, and enhanced support.