Old Cats, New Tricks

Women’s Cougars Hockey hosts annual alumni game

It was a lively night at the Co-operators Centre on Sept. 4 as the University of Regina (U of R) women’s hockey team took on an unlikely opponent: their former teammates. The current Cougars prevailed over their alumni with a 3-2 victory.

Familiar faces from last season’s team were donning the alumni stripes, including Trinity Grove, Kaylee Dyer, Olivia Leggett, and Shaylee Scraba.

Scraba, former Cougars’ captain for the 2025-26 season, said it was strange playing against girls she shared a bench with just months ago.

Lots of memories just kind of crowd back in. It’s great to see [the alumni] out there, smiling and coming over and connecting with the girls again and knowing the excitement, I guess, they have for them for the coming year. They know that that’s something of their past now, so it was kind of neat to see that interaction with them. –Brandy West-McMaster

“It was fun, but I didn’t want to go too hard. I didn’t want to hurt them because I loved them, so it’s also a bit sad that I [had] to play with them,” Scraba reflects.

While Scraba may have worried about hurting her old teammates, the team’s incoming rookies used the game as an opportunity to make a strong impression. Summer Greiner, one of the rookies, scored two goals and put her physicality on display, showing no mercy to her predecessors.

Head coach Brandy West-McMaster also reflected on how surreal it was to see players from her inaugural U of R coaching roster line up on the alumni side.

“Lots of memories just kind of crowd back in. It’s great to see [the alumni] out there, smiling and coming over and connecting with the girls again and knowing the excitement, I guess, they have for them for the coming year. They know that that’s something of their past now, so it was kind of neat to see that interaction with them,” said West-McMaster.

Strong Performances heading into a new season

Heading into the new season, the Cougars finished second last in the Canada West Division with a 9-15 record. They only won two games at home all season. Work clearly needed to be done over the off-season and West-McMaster addressed it directly.

“Assistant Coach James has really been working on generating offense, which is something that we have lacked in the last couple of years. So, I’m excited to see and hoping that we’re going to be putting a few more boards or goals on that side of the scoreboard and try to eliminate some of these one goal games like we saw tonight.”

It was fun, but I didn’t want to go too hard. I didn’t want to hurt them because I loved them, so it’s also a bit sad that I [had] to play with them. –Shaylee Scraba

Key players on the ice

Second year goaltender, Amy Swayze, was poised and ready to roll. Swayze kept the scoreboard 0-0 through the first period, remaining unfazed when there was a scramble in the crease. She’s assuming the full-time net minder position this season.

A major boost to this year’s lineup is the return of veteran Sierra Meroniuk. Meroniuk joined the Cougars last year after playing in Australia but was sidelined while recovering from a torn posterior cruciate ligament — also known as the knee — following an injury during practice at the beginning of last season. She displayed her skill during the alumni game scoring the game winning third goal.

West-McMaster highlighted what Meroniuk’s return meant for the team. “She’s a grinder. She’s going to win face-offs and some battles in the corner and create space for her lineman,” commented West-McMaster.

Another newcomer to watch is Ivy Perkins. Prior to joining the Cougars, Perkins posted an impressive 60 points in 28 games with Westman Wildcats; the coaching staff are excited to see what she does in her rookie debut.

New Letters

The Cougars also debuted their new leadership team during their preseason game:

Captain: Kaitlyn Gilroy

Assistant Captains: Julianne Girardin, Quinn McLaren, and Pippy Pritchard

The Cougars launch their regular season on Oct. 9 against Trinity Western in Langley before returning home for their season opener against Calgary on Oct. 16. Be there to cheer them on!