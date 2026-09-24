Finding community through fitness

Queer Fit Club: an inclusive space for all in Regina

Access to fitness can be an obstacle for many people, with contributing factors including finances, transportation, and social dynamics. All of these can affect an individual’s ability to participate in physical activity. For some, competitive sports can also contribute to anxiety. It may be a matter of belonging, of fitting in, or differences between you and others.

Finding a place in fitness

Michael Betteridge is a local queer entrepreneur and founder of Queer Fit Club (QFC) Regina. QFC is an initiative to give people a comfortable space to move together. Betteridge aims to remove as many barriers as possible for everyone, especially queer individuals. He has worked in the fitness industry for decades, including as a motivator at Wheelhouse Cycle Club in Regina.

“I loved the competitive nature of it. I loved movement, but I always felt like there was maybe not quite a place for me within it, at least not my authentic self. And, you know, I made the tough decision when I was 18 to no longer pursue any type of competitive athletics,” commented Betteridge.

Even if you’re not a queer individual, this group is still for you… There’s still space for you within this club, and we need voices like yours. -Michael Betteridge

Inclusive space for all

Three years ago, Betteridge sat down and decided that a free inclusive space for queer people and their allies to engage in physical activity was needed. Now, QFC is located in three cities and has over 3,100 followers on Instagram.

The group often collaborates with small fitness clubs and groups to put on events across the city for all to enjoy. Betteridge says it allows them to try out different movements until the members find something that fits. The collaboration allows QFC to offer the different things for free, reducing financial barriers among participants.

For Betteridge, QFC is rooted in joy and community. He said queer people are often portrayed through a lens of trauma and heartache, and he wanted QFC to offer something different. He wanted to create the kind of space he wishes had been available to him when he was younger.

I loved the competitive nature of it. I loved movement, but I always felt like there was maybe not quite a place for me within it, at least not my authentic self. -Michael Betteridge

How to join QFC?

Becoming a part of QFC is very easy. The group has an active Instagram page and website. The social media page and website highlight its current work and upcoming events. Subscribers can also sign up for a newsletter that provides early access to event registration. After learning about the events, all you have to do is show up. The group has held events on campus before, making attendance for students even easier.

A message Betteridge has is, “Even if you’re not a queer individual, this group is still for you. You know, some of the biggest, loudest, most boisterous voices and people that I have experienced are allies. And it truly takes not only queer people, but also allies to move you know this concept forward, so even if you don’t identify as queer, still attend the event, still intake the content, still engage. There’s still space for you within this club, and we need voices like yours.”

Queer fit club can be found here:

https://www.queerfitclub.com

Instagram is @queerfitclub