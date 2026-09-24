Lowell Dean wins Distinguished Professional Achievement Award

Dean’s filmography may already be six films long, but he’s not ready for the credits to roll. Image: Lowell Dean

Dean’s filmography may already be six films long, but he’s not ready for the credits to roll. Image: Lowell Dean

From a student dreaming of making films to a director of six feature films

Lowell Dean has made a career out of refusing to make ordinary films. From the cult success of Wolfcop and Another Wolfcop to the sci-fi action of SuperGrid, the U of R alumnus has spent his career bringing ambitious, unconventional stories to the screen. With six feature films behind him and three more in development, Dean’s work has earned recognition well beyond Saskatchewan and, now, from the university where his filmmaking journey began.

Dean is this year’s recipient of the Distinguished Professional Achievement Award, an honor he described as meaningful as it came from his alma mater.

“First of all, it’s a massive honor. To get any kind of recognition for your work is always wonderful, but to receive it from your alma mater is quite special and feels like a full-circle moment,” said Dean.

Since the award announcement, Dean said he found himself looking back at both his career so far and his time at the U of R, which feels like just yesterday! At the same time, he feels like he is just getting started.

My favorite scene in my career so far is the final scene of Die Alone. I won’t spoil it, but I’m very proud of it -Lowell Dean, Filmmaker

Six films later

“I always dreamed of making movies, but it was more in terms of whatever I was writing or developing in that moment, never in the sense of an actual career. I think if I could go back in time and tell U of R Lowell that he’d have directed six films by now, he’d be shocked and hopefully impressed,” he said.

Upon being asked about his favorite scene, he said, “My favorite scene in my career so far is the final scene of Die Alone. I won’t spoil it, but I’m very proud of it. I’ve made two WolfCop movies, that’s a third of my filmography, so probably some badass shots of WolfCop.”

Genres of film

Dean’s filmography has largely centered around genre filmmaking, including horror, science fiction, and comedy.

“I think it’s a few things. Those are the stories I grew up on. Genre is a fun and subversive way to explore themes, and I’ve always been afraid of making boring films,” he said.

Dean may be right in saying that his films contain plenty of weirdness. Image: Lowell Dean

For Dean, sci-fi and fantasy can be challenging on a lower budget, but horror is a great genre for emerging filmmakers – or anyone working without a large budget – because it relies less on big effects or movie stars and more on a clever premise and exciting execution.

“If I’m totally honest, only recently. After every film I made, it was always so much work to get the next one off the ground. Looking back, it’s kind of crazy that I managed to make one every two or three years, because getting any movie made is a minor miracle. In 2023, I made two films back-to-back – Dark Match and Die Alone. I think that was the moment I realized that if I worked hard and surrounded myself with the right people, continuing to make movies wasn’t a question of if, but when,” explained Dean.

His advice to filmmakers

For emerging filmmakers, Dean’s advice is practical: diversify.

“One piece of advice I’d give to any emerging filmmaker is that you must diversify, especially in a place like Saskatchewan. I don’t just write and direct my own films – I also write, direct, and edit other projects throughout the year. That’s been a big part of sustaining a career,” he said.

“It’s so much work to get people to care for or even know you made a movie, so the earlier you start, the better,” he said. Making WolfCop taught Dean hundreds of lessons about filmmaking, but the biggest was to not be afraid to market his movie and build buzz, even before he shot it. For him, taking that risk has been a part of the process.

“It can be daunting because every filmmaker fears the project could fall apart and they’ll fall flat on their face, but the risk is worth the reward of having people show up at the cinema,” said Dean.

Since Wolfcop and Another Wolfcop, Dean said his approach to film has continued to evolve.

“I think I’m a stronger visual storyteller now, and I’m allowing my films to become a bit more personal and mature. I say that knowing full well that both of those movies still have plenty of weirdness and a lot of fake blood. Some things never change,” he said.

It can be daunting because every filmmaker fears the project could fall apart and they’ll fall flat on their face, but the risk is worth the reward of having people show up at the cinema. -Lowell Dean, Filmmaker

In terms of future films, Dean said, “I’m working on several! I’ve got three feature films in various stages of development, and I’m also writing some television.”

Dean’s career is a testament to what can come from building a filmmaking practice in Saskatchewan. His work has brought a distinct voice to Canadian cinema. With three feature films and a television series in development, this award has recognized not only the films he has produced but the lasting place he carved out of Saskatchewan’s film industry.