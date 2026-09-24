U of R files a statement of defence after wrongful termination lawsuit

Outlining Jordan Webb’s statement against the university and their response

At the Court of King’s Bench, the University of Regina has filed a statement of defence in response to a lawsuit brought forward by Jordan Webb, who alleges his contract was wrongfully terminated.

Webb filed the lawsuit on June 29, 2026. According to the claim, he alleges that “political, personal and/or gender related” reasons contributed to the termination of his contract as head coach for the University of Regina (U of R) women’s basketball team.

She also happens to be a woman, coaching women, leading women, in a women’s game. –Kara Haus



From interim to head coach

This lawsuit followed a series of events surrounding the re-hiring of Michaela Kleisinger as the team’s head coach.

Kleisinger served as the team’s interim head coach during the 2025-26 season. Under her leadership, the team advanced to semi-finals, where it lost 74-68 to University of British Columbia women’s basketball team in Vancouver.

At the athletic banquet on April 10, 2026 Kleisinger was named Coach of the Year.

Following her nomination, eight days later, Kara Haus, U of R alumna and a Regina practicing chiropractor posted a letter questioning the university’s decision of not re-hiring Kleisinger.

Haus said: “It is unfathomable that in this climate of moving backwards with respect to women’s rights, gendered violence, and the fight against gender inequity, a decision like this would be made to pass over a coach that not only meets all criteria regarding measured success, professionalism, alumni status, basketball IQ, and passion for the program; she also happens to be a woman, coaching women, leading women, in a women’s game.”

The letter received many responses from members of the community, sparking more open letters to the university from students, parents, and alumni.

On April 20, the university responded to the letter and said they would launch an investigation into the recruitment process.

Haus later followed up on the recruitment process, writing, “It has been my belief that, had a fair and unbiased process been carried out in the hiring process, this situation would not have occurred.”

On April 28, 2026 the university hired Kleisinger for the full-time position of head coach. During the same period, Webb’s contract was terminated.

Webb claims he was awarded the position in a merit-based competition. The claim also stated that the university “knew, or ought to have known, that the plaintiff was particularly vulnerable when it terminated him.”

Webb is seeking severance, punitive damages, costs and interest.

It has been my belief that, had a fair and unbiased process been carried out in the hiring process, this situation would not have occurred. –Kara Haus

The awaited statement of defence

The U of R had 20 days to respond to the lawsuit and filed its statement of defence on Aug. 7, 2026. In this statement, the university admits that it offered Webb a contract of employment on or around April 15, 2026 with a commencement date of May 15.

The university also agrees that the contract provided Webb with an annual base salary of $81,985, an annual expense allowance of $1,800, and a one-time moving allowance of $6,832.08.

However, the university denies several of the allegations made in Webb’s claim.

Approximately on April 30, 2026, the U of R counsel reached out to Webb to determine his availability for a without-prejudice meeting, with or without legal counsel. After the discussion, the statement says, the university sent a memorandum summarizing similar cases to Webb upon his request.

Webb claimed that the university failed to pay amounts outlined in subject memorandum or provide severance in bad faith, took advantage of his limited knowledge on legal counsel, financial vulnerability, and waived legal privileges related to its work, including solicitor-client and litigation privilege. The university denied all of these allegations.

Their defence reads: “When the University determined it would be offering a contract to someone other than the Plaintiff on April 28, 2026, it immediately advised the Plaintiff of its decision and that the University’s counsel would be reaching out to discuss appropriate severance.”

The university is asking the court to dismiss Webb’s claim with costs.

What happens next

Webb has since been re-hired by Simon Fraser University (SFU) as the assistant coach with their women’s basketball team.

The lawsuit remains a matter before the court. Webb’s allegations have not been proven in court and the statement of defence represents the university’s stance and response to those allegations.