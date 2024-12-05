News Bites

A look at campus news, in brief

“The University has just heard from Touchnet that the roll out of MFA for online payments will be turned on Dec 16. This is a delay from Nov 21, which they originally communicated,”the email explained to students.

Earlier this year, the University of Regina (UofR) mandated MFA for students to access their Microsoft 365 accounts. This includes recently introduced student Outlook email accounts. On Tuesday, Nov19, the UofR announced that MFA will be mandatory for online payments beginning Nov 21. According to Student’s Affairs, this deadline has been extended by nearly one month.

Students can set up MFA via the link provided by Student’s affair in their email. Students are encouraged to reach out to IT support services at the Archer Library should they need assistance.

Reminder for Exam Regulations:

Student’s Affairs sent out an email on behalf of the Registrar’s Office and Enrolment Services on Monday, Nov 25 to remind the students of exam regulations ahead of the final exams. The email included instructions for students who will be completing their final exams for the 2024 fall term in December. The email reminded students that their photo IDs will be required for admission in the exam hall and entry will be prohibited for students who are any more than 30 minutes late. Other reminders related to food and drink as well as prohibitions on electronic devices were shared in the email, which “strongly recommend[s]” that students “do not bring any electronic devices to an exam room.”

The email also included the link to Student Code of Conduct and Right to Appeal and various other links that the students might find helpful while preparing for final exams.

Senator Yvonee Boyer’s Public Lecture:

As a part of the UofR’s 50th anniversary celebrations, the UofR is set to host a public lecture by Senator Yvonne Boyer on Tuesday, Dec 10. The event was announced on the UofR’s website, and according to this announcement, Senator Boyer will discuss her work with survivors of forced and coerced sterilization in Canada. According to this announcement, Boyer will talk about how her work “led to introducing Bill S-250 – legislation aimed at amending the Criminal Code in regards to sterilization procedures.” The event will take place in CB 330 at the UofR’s College Avenue campus (2155 College Avenue) at 4pm. Paid parking and refreshments will be available. People who are interested in attending can register at the university’s website to confirm their attendance.

Sask. Party’s Projected Deficit More Than Double Than Predicted:

The Toronto Star recently reported on the Saskatchewan Party’s midyear financial report, which was released on Thursday, Nov 28. According to the report, the budget projects a deficit of $743.5 million. This sum is more than double the $273.2 million deficit forecasted in the government’s budget. The report said that higher crop insurance payout due to a difficult farming season largely contributed to the deficit increase. “Agriculture is fundamentally important to the economy in Saskatchewan. That’s why it’s important for us to have a program like crop insurance in place when our producers face adverse conditions […] (These numbers) aren’t out of the realm of ordinary,” Finance Minister Jim Reiter told Toronto Star reporters.