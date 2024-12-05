UofR PHD Student to compete in 3MT North American finals

A tan-coloured cow licks its face. The sky behind them is blue, and their face nearly fills the entirety of the frame.

A tan-coloured cow licks its face. The sky behind them is blue, and their face nearly fills the entirety of the frame. ulleo via pixabay

Michael Mensah focuses on finding a “fresh solution for salty cows”

In an email sent by Student Affairs on Tuesday, Nov 5, University of Regina (UofR) students were informed about Michael Mensah’s victory at the national 3 Minute Thesis (3MT) competition hosted by the Canadian Association of Graduate Studies (CAGS) on Friday, Nov 1, in Toronto.

Michael Mensah is a final year PhD candidate in the department of biology at the University of Regina. He grew up and completed his undergraduate studies in Ghana, West Africa and went on to complete his Master’s degree in freshwater management in the UK.

The Carillon spoke to Mensah about both his research and his experience during the 3MT competition. Mensah said that during his master’s he was “fascinated about water quality research” and decided to pursue a PhD with Dr. Kerri Finlay, a limnologist at the UofR. Mensah’s research primarily focuses on “understanding how we could work with natural processes to improve water quality in prairie ponds, more specifically to keep these water bodies fresh for cows.”

Talking about different aspects of his work, Mensah says he enjoys field work the most. “The opportunity to go out there during the summer season […] from May to August. I don’t go out during the winter, something I’m very happy about in Saskatchewan. I really enjoy being outdoors in summer […] You go out there and you see these cows and they’re so curious to know what’s happening and they can get this close and stare on through all the time […] I enjoy that a lot,” he said.

Mensah’s winning 3MT presentation was titled “Fresh Solution for Salty Cows”. He explains that due to the naturally high amount of salts, especially sulphates in the prairie’s geography, water bodies, especially small ones tend to accumulate a high concentration of these salts.

Drinking water with high salt concentrations can be harmful for animals. “The cows in the prairies are generally upset and frustrated because the water that they drink usually gets salty over time. And if it gets salty, it becomes not suitable for use,” Mensah explained.

“As a matter of fact, in 2017 a massive die-off was recorded in Saskatchewan and analyses show that… over 200 of [the dead cows] had drowned from pond water that had high sulphate concentrations” Mensah continued.

“For farmers, current options to address this issue are pretty expensive and economically unsustainable. So, farmers and cows alike are really hoping to arrive at a fresh solution, that is less expensive but also economically and environmentally sustainable and that is exactly what my research is looking to provide […] I am trying to understand the processes better and hopefully suggest management strategies that would at the very least extend the lifespan of these cows,” he said.

Mensah said a course he took in fall 2023 encouraged him to compete in the 3MT competition at the UofR. “As part of that (course), we learnt about the 3MT and had the opportunity to even give one 3MT talk as part of the assessment for the course […] this exposure is one that I really enjoyed,” he said.

Mensah also said that his supervisor, Dr. Kerri Finlay, was instrumental in his journey towards winning the national 3MT and that she provided important feedback that helped him a lot. “I couldn’t have asked for a better supervisor. She’s just amazing, very supportive,” he said.

Mensah will compete in the 3MT North American finals in St. Louis, Missouri, on Dec 7, 2024.