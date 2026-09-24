Busy, busy bee… so many things to see!

There are many things to look forward to, including long-term commitments and short-term events

Congratulations on surviving (almost) one month of school! Seven more to go! There are plenty of events happening around Regina and campus, so check them out!

Ongoing events:

Cougar Racing

When: Meetings, every Monday at 7 p.m.

General Shop days, every Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: 10 cistēmāw Ct

Price: Free and open to all

Cougar Racing is one of University of Regina’s chapters of the Society of Automotive Engineers International (SAE), an organization dedicated to advancing mobility engineering worldwide. Students can participate in SAE competitions, charity work, and other activities in Regina.

Regina Farmers’ Market

When: Every Wednesday and Saturday until Oct. 10, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: 2190 12th Avenue, City Square

Price: Free entry

Fresh produce? Local food? Sign us up. The Regina Farmers’ Market is here till Oct. 10 to serve the community with fresh food before the winter hits. Make sure to check it out at Pat Fiacco Plaza, while you still can!

Back & Body Hurts

When: Sept. 8-28, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (only on weekdays)

Where: Fifth Parallel Gallery at the U of R

Price: Free and open to the public

This September, U of R’s own Fifth Parallel Gallery brings together a cross-disciplinary exhibition by Yvonne Niegas, Bree Tabin, and Ciara Trapp. This exhibition is meant to challenge the views of those who perceive art as something “fun or easy-going.” Go check it out to support the U of R arts students.

SEARCH Clinic

When: Sept. 26, Oct. 17, Oct. 24, Oct. 31, Nov. 7, Nov. 21, Nov. 28, Dec. 5, Dec. 12, and Dec. 19, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: 1504 Albert St

Price: Free

Looking for a way to spend your Saturday doing something that actually matters? Volunteer with SEARCH (Student Energy in Action in Regina for Community Health), a student-run clinic in North Central Regina. Volunteers help with all the little things that make a clinic run, from welcoming clients and preparing lunches to setting up, cleaning up, and supporting weekly programs. Along the way, students can gain hands-on experience, work alongside and shadow health professionals, and learn what community-based health care looks like in action. Come for the volunteer hours, stay for the community impact!

Making the world a better place, two girls at a time. Image: SEARCH Clinic

One Day Events:

Glen Anaquod Memorial Tipi Raising Competition

When: Sept. 25, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Dr. Lloyd Barber Academic Greens, University of R

Price: Free, requires registration before the event

Come join the Tipi Raising Competition, for a Tipi set-up demonstration and competition. There are four categories, including all women’s, high schools, U of R, and the community.

U of R Women’s Rugby Team vs. SAIT (Southern Alberta Institute of Technology)

When: Sept. 25, 5 p.m.

Where: Regina Rugby Club, 4025 25 Ave

Price: Free entry

You know what’s cool? Supporting your women’s rugby team on their home game as they take on SAIT. Be a Cougar!

Music Day in Concert

When: Sept. 26, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: Creative City Centre, 1819 Cornwall Street

Price: Free, but accepting donations!

You can’t miss the national Music Day for Canada. Check out Creative City Centre to view the lineup of local talent — from bands to singers — and celebrate this Music Day with a blast!

Off Season Après, U of R Ski and Board Club

When: Sept. 26, 9:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Where: The Study Bar & Grill

Price: $10.00 (entrance ticket) and $5.00 (entrance ticket for membership)

Live music? DJs? Blu Beach Band? Sign us up. The U of R Ski and Board club presents a 19+ night of adventure and fun. Check them out on Sept. 26!

U of R Women’s Rugby Team vs. MRU (Mount Royal University)

When: Sept. 27, 11 a.m.

Where: U of R Turf

Price: Free entry

The women’s rugby team has another home game lined up in case you missed their first one. Go support the rugby team as they tackle MRU.

Orange Shirt Day Walk & BBQ

When: Sept. 30, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: mâmawêyatitân centre, 3355 6th Ave

Price: Free and open to all

Hosted by Reconciliation Regina, the activities for the day range from pipe ceremony, healing walk, to free BBQ. Take a moment to reflect and reconcile.

Mosque Heist

When: Sept. 30 to Oct. 18; time varies

Where: Globe Theatre, 1801 Scarth St

Price: Varies

Mainfloor: $44.96 to $72.15

Balcony: $61.05 to $72.15

Are you looking for a night of adventure? Be prepared for a night of heist with Kareema — the Regina caterer — who has 48 hours to gather cash to save her husband. She gathers a team of musketeers, psychiatrist, tech nerd, and her cynical daughter, planning a heist at the mosque. What will she choose: god or a loved one?

Social Work Students’ Society (SWSS) Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Executive Elections

When: Oct. 1, 5:30 p.m.

Where: Education Building 114 at the U of R

Price: Free; the event is mostly for students in social work

Do you want to get involved with student society on campus? SWSS is holding its AGM. They will be discussing SWSS plans for the year, have executive elections, and give students an opportunity to get involved. Go and learn more about the contributions they make to the university.

Please check out many other events hosted by student organizations across campus throughout the month. If you have an event you’d like to see featured in the article, send it our way, and check the next issue for more things to do around Regina!