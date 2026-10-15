Jokes and such?

Given that it’s midterm season at the University of Regina, the atmosphere here has been a bit gloomy and dim. So, I (Larry: the Carillon Clown) have come to your rescue with some jokes lent to me by our very humorous readership! I hope they bring out a chuckle or maybe an eyeroll or maybe both!

“What do you call Spider Man? If he’s driving a car, but it’s from an alternate universe. A parallel parker.”-Miriam Mostafa, a second year Biology student

HAHAHAHAH!! That was a good one, Miriam.

“Breaking news. Scientists sneak up on the periodic table, adding elements of surprise!”-Fisher Hallett, a first year chemistry student

I guess only elements were surprised by this joke! JK JK Fisher.

“Why did the golfer wear two pairs of pants? In case he got a hole in one!” –Abdul Zahid, a first year business student

HEHEHEE!

“Where do you learn to make banana splits? At a Sunday school!” -Tina Alizaee, a first year psychology student

Tina…You made this clown laugh!

“What did one wall say to the other? I’ll meet you at the corner. “ -Mariam Sanni, a third year Biology student

After hearing this joke, this clown is not meeting you anywhere, Mariam!

“My mom asked me how I was doing this morning. She asked me if I was alright. I told her, nah, I’m all left. Get it? Cause I left, right?” -Daniel Tshiswaka, a first year engineering student

I am sorry, Daniel. As a clown, I can say this is certifiably a lame one! My deepest apologies.

“When life gives you lemons, add vodka.” -Amelie Marais, a second-year Psychology student.

How about a Venti Blonde Roast Filter Coffee with two pumps of cream and sugar when life throws three midterms back-to-back at you?

“My joke is, I wish I was funny.” –Armel Nsengiyumvya, a first year biology student

OH LORD! Who hurt you Armel?

OKAY! Now let this Clown tell you a few of my jokes. I bet they will crack you up!

What do you get when you boil a clown??

Hmmmmm… think, thinkkk…

You get a LAUGHING STOCK!

HAHAAHAHA. I am so funny.

What is the worst part of playing Tag with a clown?

The clown is IT!

IT has brought a lot of shame to the clown community by being so creepy. Shhhh… don’t tell him I said that!

Why was the clown complaining about being tired all the time?

Because he was JUGGLING too many things at the same time!

Honestly, being a clown is not easy!

This is all I have got right now! I will be back with some more when U of R students need me during stressful exam time.

Toodles, for now!!

Yours funnily,

Larry: the carillon clown