Here are some events to enjoy as the semester comes to an end



YAY! The finish line is almost here. I am back again with a beautiful list of events you can enjoy on or off campus. We are very much getting into that holiday, ho, ho, ho season!

Off-campus

Canadian Western Agribition

When: Nov. 23 to 28, times vary by day

Where: REAL District

Price: General admission (does not include rodeo admission):

One-day admission: Adults: $27.03; Youth (13 to 17): $7.01

Three-day admission: $58.56

One of the province’s biggest agricultural events is back, bringing six days of Agribition festivities with cattle to see, competitions to watch, breakfast to eat, and music to listen to. There are tons of events throughout the week to keep you engaged and entertained!

Regina Weavers & Spinners Guild Annual Show and Sale

When: Nov. 28, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Nov. 29, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Neil Balkwill Civic Arts Centre, 2420 Elphinstone Street

Price: Free admission

I spy something handmade and unique! That’s right, it’s the Regina Weavers and Spinners Guild’s annual show and sale. Check out live demonstrations, and did I mention admission is free? Win-win!

Christmas Countdown Trade Show & Craft Sale

When: Nov. 29, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Regina Hungarian Cultural & Social Club

Price: Free and open to the public

TotallyTess is bringing the Christmas Countdown Trade Show & Craft Sale to the Hungarian Club. Join them to browse local vendors, find holiday goodies, and perhaps even some gifts for your loved ones.

Open Clay Studio

When: Nov. 30, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Cathedral Art School

Price: $20

Bring your own clay and glaze, and get hands-on!

A Wicked Christmas Carol

When: Dec. 2 to 5, times vary

Where: Regina Performing Arts Centre

Price:

Adults (19 to 54): $30

Seniors (55+): $26

Students (with current student ID) and youth (13 to 18): $26

Children (12 and under): $12

The Wicked Witch of the West wasn’t always that way, and when a ghostly figure whisks her away on a journey through her past, present, and future, she may find a second chance on Christmas Eve!

Light Up the Village

When: Dec. 3, 5 p.m. until late

Where: Cathedral Village, 13th Avenue

Price: Free and open to the public

Embark on a late-night shopping adventure through Cathedral Village to find great products and connect with the community!

Big Band Holiday!

When: Dec. 5, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Darke Hall, 2255 College Avenue

Price:

Students: $15.54

General: $48.84

Charlie Brown, Christmas, and jazz? Count me in! The Regina Jazz Orchestra is back with Big Band Holiday!, bringing to life beloved music from A Charlie Brown Christmas, along with some holiday classics.

On-campus

U of R Cougars Women’s Hockey

When: Nov. 27, 7 p.m., and Nov. 28, 5 p.m.

Where: Co-operators Centre

Price:

Free for U of R students

Adults: $12.50

Youth (6 to 17): $5

Come support the women’s hockey team as they take on MacEwan in two home games!

U of R Cougars Men’s Hockey

When: Dec. 4, 7 p.m.

Where: Co-operators Centre

Price:

Free for U of R students

Adults: $12.50

Youth (6 to 17): $5

Two Saskatchewan university men’s hockey teams facing off against each other? Be a Cougar and go out to show your support!

The holiday spirit is here, and there are so many places to visit and markets to shop! So, go out, brighten your days, and make the most of it!