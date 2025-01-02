Because hibernation isn’t an option…

Winter survival tips

According to Regina Open Door Society’s website, winter in Saskatchewan officially begins on Dec. 21. Nonetheless, changes in weather conditions are constant and the cold can begin to settle in as early as late-October.

The Leader Post stated that the first major snowfall of the season hit the city on Monday, Nov. 18. From the 18th through to the 20th of November, Regina residents found themselves in heaps of snow and the snowfall itself totalled approximately 10 to 15 centimetres.

A few days later, on Nov. 24, another major snowstorm hit Regina. According to CTVNews, the city experienced another 15 to 25 centimeters of snowfall during the second storm.

As of Dec. 26, Weather and Climate stated that the mean temperature for the month of December was -12°C, and the Old Farmer’s Almanac has predicted that this winter may be colder than usual and will bring more snowfall and precipitation than normal.

Students who are new to Regina may find it difficult to adjust to winter conditions, especially if they have never witnessed low temperatures and heavy snowfall before.

The Carillon asked students who have been through at least one winter in Saskatchewan for winter survival advice in hopes of offering peer support to incoming students.

Prabal Singh Mandloi, a second-year student in psychology, suggested staying home as much as possible. In cases when stepping out is unavoidable “just wear layers,” Mandloi recommended. “Working, studying… and going out with friends, one jacket cannot do everything for you. So wear multiple layers.”

Mandloi’s suggestion mirrors the Regina Open Door Society’s suggestion of layering up. The website suggests having at least three layers of clothing while going out. The website suggests having a base layer to keep your skin as dry as possible followed by a middle layer to retain the body heat and finally an outer layer to protect from rain, snow and wind.

Mina Basiri, a PhD student in Biology emphasizes the importance of buying these layers in Canada for international students rather than bringing items from their home countries. “There are some traits for the clothes that cannot be found anywhere else,” she explained.

Basiri also suggests having one’s own car if possible, citing the downfalls of the public transport system in Regina as a key motivating factor in making such a purchase. “The public transport system does not work very well here and is often not on time,” Basiri said.

Winter car maintenance can get expensive, though. For Saskatchewan residents, winter tires are essentials, as are booster cables and battery boosters. Tire storage for city-dwellers is an added expense.

“My experience with winter here has been quite an absolute and I did not know what to expect when I came here in 2021,” stated Edgar Mangwende, a research associate in the Institute of Microbial Systems and Society (IMSS) at the University of Regina. Mangwende suggests “jacket[ing] up” and being aware of the weather conditions. Mangwende says students should always check the temperature before stepping outside.

Ashlyn Kirk, another research associate at IMSS has been on campus for seven years. Like others, she also suggests buying the right clothing, more importantly “a long jacket.”

Kirk stressed the importance of getting fresh air. “Try to get as much sunlight and daylight as you can because it gets really dark.” When the days get shorter, Kirk says “it is very sad.”“But if you try to get your vitamin D in it makes you much more joyful,” she added.