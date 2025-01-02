Graduate Studies at the UofR

If you’re planning on doing research at any level you better get used to this view.

If you’re planning on doing research at any level you better get used to this view. Allister White

GATE, 3MT, and more

The University of Regina (UofR), was the first co-operative education program in Western Canada and has a history of offering hands-on learning opportunities to its students with the goal of producing career-ready graduates.

According to the UofR, there are currently around 17,200 students enrolled and the school has 92,000 alumni. The UofR offers both undergraduate and graduate programs.

The university offers more than 50 Master’s, 20 Doctoral and 13 Graduate Certificate programs. The UofR’s website claims that they are a comprehensive research university with ten institutional-level research centres and institutes as well as several faculty-operated centres.

At present, around 2,300 students are currently enrolled in The Faculty of Graduate Studies. The faculty has more than eleven thousand alumni.

While the UofR offers undergraduate certificates, the graduate certificate serves as a potential platform for individuals to grow professionally with less commitment than a full Master’s degree.

The certificate can eventually be built upon to complete a Master’s degree, depending on the student. There are different program options for those wishing to pursue a graduate certificate.

For example, students can choose specializations in education, engineering, nursing, business, La Cite courses or other certificates from the Johnson Shoyama Graduate School of Public Policy.

All the graduate programs at the UofR are competitive. Students with higher grade-point averages and more experience are usually the ones to be accepted into the graduate programs. The programs typically receive more applicants than they can admit.

The minimum grade average requirement to get an admission into a Master’s degree is at least 70 per cent from a four year undergraduate degree. Faculties such as English, History, Mathematics, Statistics and the Master of Public Administration require an average of 75 per cent.

Typically, applicants need to have an academic background in their chosen field but there are some exceptions. In some cases, students who do not meet the full criteria are still admitted to their chosen program. In these instances, any background deficiencies must be addressed by taking appropriate related courses either prior to or while the graduate program is in progress.

Those wishing to pursue a Doctoral degree must have already completed a thesis-based Master’s degree in the discipline to be able to qualify as a doctoral student. All the requirements must be met to enroll as a doctoral student. The categories of probationary or qualifying student do not apply at the doctoral level.

The WES iGPA Calculator is a tool for grade conversion based on the most common grading scales especially for international students. This information is beneficial to ensure that one’s completed degree program meets the entry standards for UofR graduate programs. The equivalent score to 70 per cent at the university is 2.67 out of 4.00 according to the WES calculator.

The Faculty of Graduate Studies and Research offers professional development opportunities for students by providing them the chance to network with fellow students and with professionals in events where they can showcase their work.

The faculty also promotes student entrepreneurship through the Graduate Advanced Training and Entrepreneurship (GATE) Centre. The goal of GATE is to build and maintain a robust student culture of professional development, entrepreneurship and innovation at UofR.

If you are a graduate student considering being involved in thesis research, the UofR’s annual 3MT competition is worth having a look at. The Three-Minute Thesis (3MT) is an internationally recognized competition for thesis-based graduate students to present their work and its wider impact in three minutes or less, in an accessible and compelling way with only one static slide. The U of R winner will receive a $1,500 prize and progress to the Western Regional Final. The session will be in person and taking place on Friday Jan. 17, 10-11:30 a.m. in RIC 208 (Research and Innovation). To learn more about how to participate in the 3MT