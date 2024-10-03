UR Cybersecurity Club beats out USask Club

Team “ecstatic with…victory” after winning CTF competition

In a world where technology is constantly evolving and our everyday lives are reliant on it, cybersecurity is important. With the rise of cyber threats and the growing reliance on digital systems, safeguarding personal and organizational data is at the forefront of many people’s minds.

These concerns are reflected in the University of Regina’s Cybersecurity Club (UR Cybersecurity Club), which was founded by Andrew Petrie in 2023.

Petrie, also the current president of the UR Cybersecurity Club, explained the organization’s mission: “Our goals, as a student-led club, are to raise the general understanding of cybersecurity and improve general cybersecurity hygiene within the province of Saskatchewan.

“In order to do so, we must help future computer scientists and software engineers become aware of the threats posed by modern-day threat actors, as well as guide those who want to make a career in cybersecurity to have the best advice, resources, and information to begin their path.”

The club is achieving their goals by actively helping aspiring computer scientists and software engineers recognize the threats posed by modern-day cybercriminals. By providing guidance, resources, and information, the club aims to prepare students for successful careers in cybersecurity.

Recently, the UR Cybersecurity Club celebrated winning both the BSides Regina and BSides Saskatoon Capture the Flag (CTF) competitions – a series of hacking challenges designed to test participants’ skills.

“Winning these competitions demonstrates that there are enough students interested in cybersecurity and that we can achieve great things together,” Petrie explained, going on to say that his team is “ecstatic with this victory.”

“It was an extremely close competition between our team and the University of Saskatchewan’s Cybersecurity club. The fact that the two sister clubs of Saskatchewan placed first and second during the largest CTF event hosted in the province gives me hope for the future of Saskatchewan’s cybersecurity,” Petrie also stated.

The CTF competition is an event in the cybersecurity community where teams compete by solving challenges that involve hacking and exploiting vulnerabilities.

Petrie explained that the CTF that the UR Cybersecurity Club competed in “is called a ‘Jeopardy’ CTF” and “there are challenges that require intimate knowledge in hacking and network/data infrastructure in order to uncover the ‘flag.’ Once the flag is uncovered and submitted, points are assigned to the team who uncovered it.”

Petrie explained that “during the CTF, [the club] faced challenges that required us to think creatively and apply our knowledge under pressure.”

The answer to these challenges? Petrie says “it’s about finding solutions to problems quickly” and recognizing “the importance of teamwork and adaptability.”

The club plans to participate in the Cybersci CTF competition in Calgary, a prestigious event drawing top teams from Canadian universities. “Our plans to attend the Cybersci CTF competition reflect our ambition to not only compete at a national level but also to gain recognition for the talent we have here at the University of Regina,” Petrie stated.

Looking ahead, the Cybersecurity Club envisions a future with initiatives aimed at refining students’ cybersecurity skills. Petrie outlined, “We have both social and technical events planned for the future, including our own CTF event which will be open to all students to participate in. We also plan to work closely with many leading organizations in Saskatchewan who provide cybersecurity as a service to try and raise the readiness of cybersecurity in our province.”

The club will host a meet-and-greet event on October 4 to welcome new members and foster connections among students. “We encourage students to get involved, whether through our events or simply by joining the conversation on our Discord,” Petrie emphasized. “We have a lot of exciting initiatives planned for the academic year,” he added.

For students considering a career in cybersecurity, hands-on experience is crucial. Petrie advises, “Hands-on experience is paramount. Getting involved and doing your homework will help tremendously. There are so many resources on the internet to help you get started, and the sooner you start, the better.”