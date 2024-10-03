SAMS: Stress alleviation, maybe, soon

SAMS is pretty advanced for the U of R, considering I feel like I’m the computer-coder-girl in Jurassic Park every time I open up urselfservice to order my transcripts.

SAMS is pretty advanced for the U of R, considering I feel like I’m the computer-coder-girl in Jurassic Park every time I open up urselfservice to order my transcripts. André Santana via pixabay, manipulated by annika hadden

A quick rundown for those who haven’t heard of SAMS

With the start of the fall semester growing farther and farther behind us, the University of Regina (U of R) is alive with energy. New students are familiarizing themselves with the campus and their courses and returning students are diving into their academic commitments.

Among the plethora of lectures, club sign-ups, and campus activities, there is one pressing issue for many students: the cost of tuition. Balancing academic life with the financial burden of university often requires students to juggle part-time work alongside their studies.

SAMS, the U of R’s Student Awards Management System, is designed to cater to a broad range of students, offering awards based on various criteria including academic excellence, community involvement, and financial need. This approach helps students from all backgrounds and disciplines sift through awards opportunities.

SAMS showcases a variety of awards with a variety of deadlines, so this is meant to raise awareness of this resource within the student body. Through SAMS, students can apply for scholarships such as entrance scholarships for new students, continuing awards based on academic merit for returning students, and bursaries that focus on financial need. In addition, the system provides financial aid opportunities for students with disabilities and student-athletes participating in U Sports competitions.

Unlike student loans, with bursaries and grants students don’t need to pay back the money they are given. After winning an award through SAMS, that money is for the student to spend as they need it in relation to their studies.

Beyond the awards directly available through SAMS, students enrolled in one of U of R’s federated colleges – Campion College, Luther College, or First Nations University – have access to additional opportunities. These federated colleges offer additional scholarships and bursaries that are specific to their institutions. The awards offered by these colleges often have separate timelines and application processes.

Applying for scholarships and bursaries through SAMS is designed to be user-friendly, though it does require attention to detail.

The first step for any student is to create an account by visiting the Student Awards and Financial Aid (SAFA) website. Once registered, students receive a temporary password via email to activate and log into their account. From there, they can navigate to the “Awards currently accepting applications” section. The system allows students to filter through available scholarships based on their eligibility.

The actual application process requires preparation. Some scholarships require detailed forms and supporting documents, such as personal statements, financial disclosures, and references to be provided. Incomplete submissions can lead to disqualification.

One helpful tip for managing this process is for students to keep all essential documents – such as resumes, financial forms, and academic records – organized in a single folder.

The deadline for most scholarships this year is October 2. To assist students, the SAFA Office, located in the Administration Humanities Building (Room 108), offers workshops and one-on-one sessions to help guide students through the application process. These workshops cover topics such as how to write an effective personal statement and how to provide compelling references.

Despite its many advantages, the SAMS system is not without its challenges. Some students have expressed concerns over the time-consuming nature of the application process.

SAMS provides access to applications for a broad array of financial aid options, helping students from diverse backgrounds and with different needs apply for scholarships and bursaries. Applying early, staying organized, and taking advantage of the resources available through the SAFA Office can help students throughout the application process.